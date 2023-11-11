Juvenile in custody following domestic incident that left two injured, one seriously, in Bourne

Two people were injured, one of them seriously, and a juvenile was taken into custody early Saturday morning in what’s being investigated as a domestic incident in Bourne, police said.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of Old Plymouth Road, Bourne police said in a statement posted on social media around 2:24 a.m.

Police do not suspect others were involved, according to the statement, which did not specify the nature of the incident or whether the juvenile would be charged.