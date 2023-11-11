Juvenile in custody following domestic incident that left two injured, one seriously, in Bourne

Two people were injured, one of them seriously, and a juvenile was taken into custody early Saturday morning in what’s being investigated as a domestic incident in Bourne, police said.
The incident occurred in the 300 block of Old Plymouth Road, Bourne police said in a statement posted on social media around 2:24 a.m.
Police do not suspect others were involved, according to the statement, which did not specify the nature of the incident or whether the juvenile would be charged.
“Due to the nature of the incident no additional information can be released,” the statement said.
Bourne police officers are investigating, along with State Police and the Barnstable Sheriff’s Office.
Old Plymouth Road was closed for a time, but has since been reopened, a dispatcher at the police department said late Saturday morning.
