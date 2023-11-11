A killer’s violent break from reality

LEWISTON, Maine — Greg Snyder was standing in the checkout line of Dick’s Sporting Goods this summer when he heard the voice of an old friend. He turned.

It’d been at least 15 years since Snyder had seen Robert R. Card II. In high school, he’d been a fellow member of the close-knit, rabble-rousing “Foreside Boys” clique. Now, in middle age, Card was clean-shaven with close-cropped hair, slightly somber, his face sunken.

Neither man had ventured far from the rural pasture where they used to fire off guns and pass around joints as teens at Mt. Ararat High School. But their life trajectories had, in recent years, sharply diverged. Snyder felt guilty as he talked about his teenage daughter and new house in Bath. Card hadn’t been so lucky: He’d been fired from his job at the recycling plant, he said, he’d had to sell his house, and he was estranged from his son.

The conversation ended when Snyder was called up to the register. He lingered in the parking lot afterward, hoping to catch Card on his way out, maybe ask him to grab a drink. But the minutes ticked by and Card never appeared. So Snyder drove away.

The 2001 yearbook entry for Robert R. Card, the Lewiston mass shooter. Mt. Ararat High School Yearbook

The next time he saw his old friend was on the television screen, cradling a rifle, on a cloudless night in late October.

For the nearly four decades of his life, Robert Card — who died at age 40 by self-inflicted gunshot wound after his rampage — didn’t strike people as a man capable of violence, much less the killing of 18 people. He’d been the first of the Foreside Boys to marry and have a child. He was known as Robbie or Bobbie, or, more colloquially, Boob. And, in later life, he’d frequented a variety of local sports leagues; bowling, horseshoes, cornhole. If someone got worked up over a lost match, he’d pat them on the back and remind them of the low stakes, said Dawn Cutler, a close friend of Card’s over the last five years.

“And then he just fell off the face of the earth,” she said.

What happened? The public record, outlined in police reports and statements, tells part of the tale. Card was a man jilted and then overcome by metastasizing paranoia. A skilled marksman — trained by both his family and the military — he was left to ruminate on his damaged life beside an arsenal of rifles and handguns. In many ways, he fit the profile of those who have inflicted similar horrors elsewhere in this nation. In other ways, he didn’t.

To contemplate how 18 people — among them a father and son, a couple in their 70s, two best friends, a combat Army veteran, a softball umpire, and a sign language interpreter — ended up dead because of Robert Card is to contemplate how easily our society can shunt responsibility and ignore red flags, and how ill-suited our existing systems are to address acute mental illness or to anticipate and avert mass violence.

Cutler last saw Card in February. He’d just suffered a bad breakup and was acting out of character, rambling on about some strangers at the bar calling him gay. (They had not, she said.) Cutler figured he had maybe had too much to drink. The two had developed a deep friendship over the years, she said. They’d bonded over a shared hope of kicking their cigarette habits, the simple joy of a cornhole win, the woes of parenting teenagers. But after Card left the bar that night, he never spoke to her again.

“I tried calling and texting him. And I got no response. So I thought that maybe he went overseas,” said Cutler. “We weren’t lovers. We were friends. And I did love him. I don’t know if you can understand that now.”

A poster with the names of those killed in the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, sits at a makeshift memorial at Schemengees Bar and Grille, one of two locations targeted. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Card’s sudden, angry conviction that people were accusing him of pedophilia and homosexuality permeates police reports over the last year, beginning in May, when his teenage son and ex-wife alerted law enforcement to Card’s potential for violence. His son, a senior in high school, told a sheriff’s deputy he’d first seen a change in January, when Card started to claim that people in public places were saying vile things about him.

The deputy then reached out to Card’s older brother, Ryan.

The brothers — just a year apart — had been inseparable through high school, according to Snyder. Ryan was the macho ladies’ man; Robert, the quiet underling. The teens would practice shooting in the vast field across from the Card family farm, firing at paper targets pinned to hay bales. They always saved their cast-off shells so the Cards could recycle them into homemade bullets, using a machine in the basement. The high school clique dissolved, but the two brothers remained close, raising their teenage sons alongside each other.

Ryan Card was aware of his brother’s declining mental health, he told the sheriff’s deputy. He’d begun noticing signs of a marked personality shift in February, shortly after his brother obtained hearing aids. He also told the deputy that his brother — who had started to drink heavily — had “made angry rants about having to shoot someone.” Yet there is no evidence anyone in Card’s family attempted to reach police about their concerns prior to May; by then, he’d picked up 10 to 15 handguns and rifles from his family home, according to public records. (The exact number of guns has not been specified.)

The LTC Charles L. Butler United States Army Reserve Center in Saco, Maine. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

When the sheriff’s deputy contacted the Army Reserve Center, where Card served in the 3rd Battalion, 304th Regiment in the last chapter of his two-decade military career, an administrator acknowledged a “considerable concern for Robert.”

“It sounded like they might be aware of his recent mental health decline,” the deputy wrote in his report. But no records suggest the Army Reserve alerted local law enforcement about Card’s signs of decline prior to that conversation. Card had reached the rank of sergeant first class, a relatively senior designation that denotes leadership responsibilities and sway among officers, military experts told the Globe.

By July, Card’s downward spiral was becoming hard to ignore. He’d accompanied his regiment down to New York, where they were set to train young West Point cadets on the use of firearms and grenades. Though Card was officially listed in Army records as a “petroleum supply specialist,” he appears to have spent his time with the Saco unit providing firearms instruction.

That first night in New York, Card turned on a fellow reservist, a friend of his, in the parking lot of a convenience store, according to police reports. He shoved him and demanded he stop calling him a pedophile. As they drove back to the hotel, Card mumbled over and over how he “would take care of it,” though he refused to elaborate on what that meant. The paranoia and belligerence persisted to the point that the reservists called the New York State Police. He was escorted to a military hospital, according to the Army, which referred him to a civilian mental hospital, where he was admitted on an involuntary basis.

An exterior view of Four Winds Hospital in Katonah, N.Y., the facility where Card was involuntarily committed. Jennifer S. Altman

The Army Reserve is something of a part-time job, far more casual than an active-duty enlistment. Units meet up just once a month. Otherwise, its members pursue civilian careers outside the force. Many work in law enforcement.

Card’s unit was no exception. That night in July, the reservists who witnessed Card’s implosion included a sheriff of a Maine county and a deputy from another county. The unit commander serves as a police officer in New Hampshire.

In many ways, their dual positions — as reservists and law enforcement — should have served this situation well, allowing multiple agencies to keep tabs on Card after he was discharged from the mental hospital in early August. But no such collaboration seems to have occurred.

“Of course, this attitude, this urge to sweep the ugliness under the rug and carry on, is not limited to the armed forces,” said Mark C. Russell, a retired Navy commander and military clinical psychologist. “But it is very dangerous when they do it, because their people have been trained to kill.

“And it is a very bad look,” he said, “because they are the ones who are supposed to be protecting the country from harm, not adding to it.”

In many respects, at this point, Card fit the profile of the mass shooters who’ve become grim fixtures of American cable news in the last decade. Of the 172 individuals analyzed in an FBI database of mass shooters from 1966 to 2019, 97.7 percent were male and 52.3 percent were white. Almost one third had a military background. Nearly all were in crisis.

“It’s a story we often tell in retrospect, unfortunately,” said Jonathan Metzl, director of the Department of Medicine, Health and Society at Vanderbilt University, whose research focuses on guns in America. But only a vanishingly small share of people in those categories, he noted, are mass shooters. “You could have 100,000 people who met this exact same profile and none of them would have gone on to commit this act.”

What made Card so dangerous, Metzl said, was not his mental illness.

“There’s plenty of mental illness in many places that don’t have mass shootings,” said Metzl. “It’s access to guns. Loose gun laws. Family gun ownership.”

A gun shop in Maine. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Law enforcement and the Army seem to have put Card’s family in charge of regulating his access to guns. In September, a late-night, frantic text from a fellow reservist — known only as Sgt. Hodgson — alerted authorities that he feared his longtime friend would “snap and do a mass shooting.” He also noted that Card had several guns.

“He is a capable marksman and, if he should set his mind to carry out the threats . . . he would be able to do it,” wrote another reservist in a letter to law enforcement that prefaced Hodgson’s concerns.

In a report dated Sept. 15, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office described its peculiar arrangement with Ryan Card. He was to take away his brother’s guns and lock them in a family safe. It was acknowledged that Card knew the code to this safe, but the family assured law enforcement they “would work to ensure that Robert does not have access to any firearms,” the report said.

Snyder told the Globe that the Cards are well known “gun fanatics.” When Card was growing up, the family home had several gun cabinets, including one in Ryan’s room with a combination lock that had “over 20-something guns in it,” including assault rifles. Social media posts suggest the Cards are staunch defenders of the right to bear arms, part of a culture so widespread in Maine that when Auburn resident Von Scott first heard about the shootings, he said most shocking part to him was that no one shot back.

Though the family expressed deep concern about Card’s safety, it is unknown if his weapons were ever confiscated.

Ultimately, it might not have made a difference. Card wasn’t on a federal database barring him from buying guns, even after leaving the mental hospital in August. Local police had enough information to pursue a weapons restriction under Maine’s “yellow-flag” laws, according to a key architect of the legislation. But they did not.

This trailer home in Bowdoin, Maine, is believed to be the residence of Robert Card. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

By September, family members told law enforcement that Card had distanced himself from them. He wasn’t responding to messages or visits to his home. After two unsuccessful attempts to check in on Card in person, the sheriff’s office did not follow up. Members of the Card family and members of the Army Reserve unit have either not responded to, or declined requests for comment from Globe reporters.

The last publicly reported sighting of Card before the shooting was six days earlier, at a bakery outlet in Hudson, N.H. During the Oct. 19 encounter, Card, who was completing a delivery for an unknown shipping company, accused employees there of talking about him.

“Maybe you will be the ones I snap on,” he said before leaving. The worrisome exchange was not reported to police until after the day of the shooting, the Hudson police chief said in an interview.

That calamitous Wednesday night, the television showed a grainy photo of the suspected gunman. The former Foreside Boys texted one another: Could this possibly be their old high school friend? One of the men in the group, Richard Thibeault, didn’t recognize the bearded man with the gaunt face at first. Then he looked closer. Thibeault called Ryan Card.

“It’s Bobbie,” Ryan said. He hung up the phone.

Thibeault fell to his knees and cried.

Hundreds spilled outside of the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul while attending a vigil for the 18 people who were killed in Lewiston’s mass shootings on Oct 29. A projector screen was set up for those who could not fit inside. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

