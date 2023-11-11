N.H. Fish and Game warns of wintry conditions in White Mountains following hiker rescue

Fish and Game was notified shortly after 11:30 a.m. of a hiker who called 911 and “stated that his feet were frozen and he was not able to continue” while on the Desolation Trail near the summit of Mount Carrigain in Livermore, N.H., a statement from the department said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game warned the public about winter-like conditions in the White Mountains after man called for help Saturday to report that his feet were so frozen he was not safe, the department said.

Nathan Stark, 22, of Newport, N.H., was on the last day of a multi-day hike with a friend, who he had become separated from by a short distance, Fish and Game said.

Due to poor cell phone service in the area, the 911 call dropped and other attempts to contact Stark failed, Fish and Game said.

Stark’s hiking partner returned to him shortly after he called and “got him moving,” Fish and Game said.

“Rather than hiking the shortest route back to the trailhead over Mt. Carrigain they hiked an eight mile loop in the opposite direction which kept them in front of rescuers who were hiking in to assist,” the statement said.

The pair made it back to the trailhead at about 5:30 p.m., Fish and Game said.

In the statement, the department warned that conditions at trailheads “will not be an accurate predictor of the conditions found at elevation.”

“Snow and ice will persist for the rest of the season,” Fish and Game said.

Hikers are advised to pack essential winter gear. Tips are available at hikesafe.com, the department said.





Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.