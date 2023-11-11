Veterans who struggle turn to Globe Santa for help

“No adult responsibilities, no stress over paying bills, and no anxiety over where your next meal is coming from. You spend your days daydreaming in class, playing with your friends after school, and don’t feel guilty after having an ice cream sundae. This is the idyllic image of childhood most adults wish they could go back to. However, for some children, grown-up issues are the reality and unfortunately, this is the circumstance for our three boys.”

For 68 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org .

Advertisement

The writer is a US Army veteran. He is the stepfather of his fiancée’s three boys, ages 12, 8 and 6, and the past year has been “challenging” for them, he writes, understating the situation.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“They have been forced to move 3 different times and as a result, attended 3 different schools,” he continues. “Prior to that, they lived in a home with domestic violence which led to their father being incarcerated, a divorce, and being separated from their younger half-brother. These are only some of the traumatizing events they have experienced in their young lives.”

Four months ago, the family was involved in a car accident. It was not their fault, but their only vehicle was totaled. They had to empty out their emergency fund to buy a new car to drive the kids to and from school and medical appointments.

“Our only income is my Veterans Service connection disability check [compensation for injuries related to his time in service],” he writes. “As a family of 5, we are just getting by. We are at times choosing between paying our electric bill or getting groceries.”

Advertisement

And now Christmas is coming. “Christmas gifts are sadly not necessities,” he writes, “but how do you explain this to a child?”

You can’t, of course. And this Veterans Day weekend, it’s worth remembering that he’s by no means the only US veteran in desperate circumstances — and these are people who served our country with dignity. The poverty rate for veterans is 6.1 percent, according to the US Census Bureau.

Another veteran who wrote Globe Santa is a 34-year-old mother of a 10-year-old boy and a girl who’s nearly 2. She served in the Army for seven years, between 2009 and 2016. But in 2022, after her baby was born, she was laid off from work while still on maternity leave. Soon after that, her relationship ended “on bad terms,” and she was faced with supporting her two children alone.

She sank into a depression.

“Jobless with 2 kids is something I never saw coming,” she wrote to Globe Santa: “Anything will help. They are such joyous and respectful kids and will be grateful for anything.”

Stories like these are familiar to Holly Babineau, a Massachusetts social worker and case manager with the Department of Veterans Affairs, who helps veterans find housing.

“Veterans who come to us are struggling very significantly,” she said in an interview, in part because many veterans aren’t aware of resources available to them.

“In the military, veterans get all this gear, they do training exercises and do all sorts of other pre-deployment things,” she said. “But when they get out, much more up-front work needs to be done. It’s like, ‘Here’s your DD-214 [military service record] to show you served, and good luck.”

Advertisement

And sometimes veterans wait too long to seek help. “The ethos that’s beaten into them is ‘you are strong. You’re fine. You just work through it.’ They’ve served, and they’re proud of it, and it’s hard to ask for help, and sometimes they wait until everything has fallen apart.”

But faced with the prospect of a bleak family holiday, a number of veterans have turned to Globe Santa, “to help bring back the joy of childhood into our sons’ lives,” as the stepfather says. “No child deserves to wake up Christmas morning without one gift to unwrap.”

Do you have a Globe Santa story to share? Did Globe Santa help you or your family? We would love to hear from you. Please contact Linda Matchan at linda.matchan@globe.com

















Linda Matchan can be reached at linda.matchan@globe.com