Solar winter has arrived. What it means, and why it can be depressing.

Our days have been growing shorter since the summer solstice on June 21. That's when the Northern Hemisphere was tilted closest to the sun, allowing the sun to take the highest and longest path across the sky, resulting in the longest day and shortest night of the year.

This week's arrival of solar winter marks the beginning of the darkest - and, for some people, the most depressing - stretch of the year. Solar winter is defined as the quarter of the calendar year with the least amount of daylight.

Record warmth made this past week feel like early fall or even late summer across much of the nation, yet winter has already started - “solar winter,” that is.

Despite the decreasing daylight hours, temperatures have soared well above normal in the southern and eastern United States this week. High temperatures have reached the 80s, and in some places, the 90s. Record highs this week included 95 degrees in Hollis, Okla.; 94 degrees in Childress, Tex.; 93 degrees in Abilene, Tex.; and 86 degrees in Jacksonville, Fla. St. Louis and Memphis set a record high of 84 degrees.

Temperatures will inevitably cool off as the days continue to get shorter until the winter solstice Dec. 21. While that date is considered the start of astronomical winter, solar winter is already here. Solar winter is the first of three winters that arrive every year between early November and late December:

Solar winter is the three-month period with the days containing the shortest number of daylight hours. The exact dates can vary slightly from year to year, but solar winter typically runs from early November through early February.

Meteorological winter runs from Dec. 1 through February, aligning with what is typically the coldest three-month period of the year. Meteorologists break the seasons into three-month blocks that follow the annual temperature cycle and allow for easier record-keeping.

Astronomical winter is the three-month period starting with the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, and ending with the spring equinox, when the length of day and night are approximately equal. The calendar dates of the astronomical seasons can shift slightly from year to year because they are based on where the Earth is in its rotation around the sun.

Of the three, the beginning of solar winter is most closely aligned with the typical onset of winter seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. Those who suffer from SAD - about 5 percent of the U.S. adult population, according to the American Psychiatric Association - experience depression linked to reduced daylight. SAD can last up to five months, well beyond the end of solar winter.

The time between sunrise and sunset will continue to increase until the winter solstice on Dec. 21. That's when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted farthest from the sun, allowing the sun to take the lowest and shortest path across the sky, resulting in the shortest day and longest night of the year.

In Washington, D.C., Saturday's length of day is 10 hours and 12 minutes, and will shrink to 9 hours and 26 minutes by Dec. 21. In Chicago, Saturday's length of day is 9 hours and 59 minutes, and will shrink to 9 hours an 8 minutes by Dec. 21. And in San Francisco, Saturday's length of day is 10 hours and 16 minutes, and will shrink to 9 hours and 33 minutes by Dec. 21.

The winter solstice is the halfway point of solar winter, after which the number of daylight hours will increase until reaching the summer solstice once again. Solar winter ends during the first week of February, about midway between the winter solstice and spring equinox, and around the same time as Groundhog Day.