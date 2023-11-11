For colleges, world events can be teachable — or impeachable — moments

Re “A Harvard student’s plea to be educated on the Middle East” by Zahra Asghar (Opinion, Nov. 6): I am in full support of this plea. However, I am astonished that so few have taken note of how fellow Ivy League school Dartmouth College has not had the kind of upheavals the media seem to take for granted among other universities. Maybe Dartmouth’s experience hasn’t gotten much play in the press, but it ought to. [Editor’s note: The Globe published an editorial online Friday lauding the Dartmouth experience that was written separately from this letter. The editorial will run in Sunday’s print edition of Ideas.]

When the Israel-Hamas war broke out, faculty members — Jewish, Muslim, Palestinian, Israeli, history, government, economics, political science — promptly contacted one another and put together a series of offerings to do exactly what Asghar has found lacking at Harvard: educate students and everybody else in the college sphere and beyond on the myriad issues, influences, assumptions, and risks in play. The result: thoughtful engagement, not unquestioned chaos.

Why didn’t Harvard think about that? And why haven’t the media put this story on their front pages? It’s not too late, you know.

Wendie Howland

Pocasset





Universities need to get their priorities straight

In “A Harvard student’s plea to be educated on the Middle East,” Zahra Asghar, a student at the Harvard Kennedy School, laments, “I have received a number of community support emails with mental health resources but virtually no academic resources or expert perspectives to help me understand the conflict.”

There could hardly be a clearer illustration of how universities need to get their priorities straight.

Felicia Nimue Ackerman

Providence

The writer is a professor of philosophy at Brown University.





As a Harvard graduate and a Jew, I was appalled to read Kenneth Roth’s Nov. 6 op-ed, “Universities should stop commenting on world events.” If our universities do not comment on evil when it occurs in the world, what message does this convey to the students they are supposed to be educating? Is there any circumstance in which the barbaric torture and murder of innocent civilians is acceptable, and the universities should signal that acceptance by saying nothing? And when Jewish students are physically intimidated or attacked on college campuses, should the administrations also refrain from speaking? The average German, university-educated or not, could tell Roth where his thinking will lead.

Rosalind E. Gorin

Boston





Moment should be seized to face the world’s challenges

Kenneth Roth’s pointed advice, offered as the Israel war with Hamas has advanced into ground operations, is simplistic, even myopic. Roth proposes that universities should stop commenting on world events and instead should focus foremost on defending academic freedom.

Contrast that perspective with the deep experience of someone who has faced the real challenges of academic leadership. A year and a half ago, a prominent university president traveled to London’s Imperial College to deliver remarks supporting Ukraine after its invasion by Russia. He also spoke about other global events, noting that the “cost of climate change will be borne by the poorest in the world, wherever they may be.” He understood that engaging with the world and supporting academic freedom is not an either/or choice that must be selected.

The words of former Harvard president Lawrence Bacow still ring true. So does his sense then of optimistic resolve: “I believe in the capacity of people to seize the moment and address the grand challenges of the world.”

Stuart N. Brotman

Knoxville, Tenn.

The author is a former faculty member at Harvard, Tufts, and Boston University.