People of Gaza suffer as Israel and Hamas dig in

Sara Roy’s Nov. 10 op-ed, “Gaza is on the verge of collapse,” clearly highlights the humanitarian catastrophe that is Gaza today. More than 10,000 innocent men, women, and children have been killed, and many more will soon die for lack of food, shelter, and clean water. The biblical statement “An eye for an eye” meant no more than an eye for an eye; in other words, a response should be proportionate to the offense. While the killing of 1,400 innocent Israelis and the abduction of more than 240 from Israel was horrible, the response has been disproportionate in the extreme. Who even knows how many of the hostages taken by Hamas have already been killed in massive Israeli bombings or how many Israeli soldiers will also die in this nightmare?

‘An eye for an eye’ means a proportionate response, not an extreme one

Demonstrating against the cruel bombings of civilians or, for that matter, against the unjust occupation of Palestinian lands is not antisemitism. Many of us who are protesting the bombings and the occupation are Jews (myself included). Some have relatives who suffered in the Holocaust. Our beliefs are justice for all and the value of all human life.

A cease-fire and peace talks would create more safety for Palestinians and Israelis alike.

I conclude with a statement attributed to Gandhi: “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.”

Susan Jhirad

Medford





Consider the negotiating partner Israel faces

Re “Gaza is on the verge of collapse”: There have been many calls here and around the world for Israel to declare a cease-fire. But who would one talk to on the Palestinian side? There hasn’t been a legitimate government in Gaza in 17 years.

Art Layton

Mattapoisett





Israel should put the fate of the suffering in Hamas’s hands

There is legitimate concern for the plight of Palestinians in Gaza. But one critical party has yet to voice its concerns for their fate: Hamas.

In return for a complete surrender by Hamas and release of the hostages, Israel should offer a cease-fire and promise to leave Gaza in a reasonable amount of time.

If Hamas is really concerned about its people, it should accept immediately. Its failure to agree to such an accord would show the world that Israel is interested in peace and protecting the lives of innocent civilians and that Hamas is not.

Maybe those who protest Israel’s actions would then see who is really at fault.

Barry Wanger

Newton