Virginia Tech dominates BC, ending Eagles’ win streak at five

The Eagles (6-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) turned it over twice, failed to recover an onside kick, and allowed 8.5 yards per play and 600 total yards. In the first half alone, the Hokies (5-5, 4-2) outgained the Eagles, 340-138, to build a 31-7 advantage.

On Saturday afternoon against Virginia Tech, they did the opposite — watching helplessly as the Hokies walloped them at their own game. BC reverted to old habits and looked outmatched in every facet, playing sloppy and inefficient football in a head-scratching 48-22 setback at Alumni Stadium.

In Boston College’s five-game winning streak, the Eagles ran the ball relentlessly, dominated time of possession, and wore down opponents with their depth and physicality.

Virginia Tech exploded for gains of 70 and 59 yards and scored at will early and often. It felt like last year — when BC sputtered to a 3-9 record — and this year, when the Eagles started 1-3. This game rivaled the loss to Louisville as the lowest point in an overall promising season.

John Love drilled a 27-yard field goal for the Hokies, Alex Broome responded with a 4-yard score for the Eagles, then Virginia Tech ripped off 28 pointsto close the half convincingly.

Bhayshul Tuten (16 carries, 78 yards, 3 touchdowns) delivered from 7 yards late in the first, then Stephen Gosnell hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kyron Drones (12 for 17, 2 TDs; 20 carries, 135 yards) early in the second. Jaylin Lane caught a 5-yard strike, then Tuten found the end zone from 4 yards with 1:33 left in the half.

The Eagles, who entered ninth in the nation with 211.2 rushing yards per game, struggled to move the ball without Kye Robichaux. Thomas Castellanos (10 for 20, 110 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 11 carries, 46 yards) threw a pick on the first play from scrimmage, then another later in the quarter. Broome was steady, but the Eagles’ offense became predictable and inefficient.

Virginia Tech took advantage, capitalizing on nearly every opportunity and overpowering BC with its size and strength. BC, playing without star cornerback Elijah Jones, was consistently a step slow.

The second half was more of the same. Tuten scored from 4 yards to push the margin to 38-7. The Eagles sliced the deficit to 38-15 late in the third on an 8-yard strike from Castellanos to freshman Jaedn Skeete, plus a 2-point pass from Castellanos to Lewis Bond.

But the Hokies answered right back, as Malachi Thomas waltzed into the end zone from 35 yards. They tacked on a 46-yard field goal from Love, Xavier Coleman scored from 1 yard for the Eagles, and that was that.

The BC offense wasn’t sharp, but defense was the bigger problem. The Eagles, who didn’t allow more than 24 points during the streak, looked dazed and confused the entire way.

They don’t have much time to dwell on their shortcomings, as they travel to Pittsburgh for a 7 p.m. clash Thursday.

The Eagles have clinched a spot in a bowl game — and they can still reach eight wins for the first time since 2009 — but a path to an ACC championship game no longer exists.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.