Bo MacCormack, BB&N bowl over Lawrence Academy in ISL regular season finale

“Credit to the seniors and how they prepared for this game,” said BB&N coach Mike Willey. “Nothing is guaranteed. We approach this as if this was the last time they’re going to play and that’s what they looked like, a team that wanted to play every play like it was the last of their career.”

Facing a rival in a Saturday afternoon matchup with Independent School League title implications and huge stakes in terms of the NEPSAC Bowl Games to be announced Sunday, BB&N scored on the opening kickoff and never punted, playing a nearly perfect offensive game en route to a 52-21 victory.

Buckingham Browne & Nichols left nothing up to chance in its regular season finale at Lawrence Academy.

Junior tailback Bo MacCormack (25 carries, 150 yards) started the day by dropping the opening kickoff before picking it up and dancing through the return team for a 100-yard touchdown. MacCormack added rushing scores from 1 and 5 yards later in the first half.

With Lawrence (6-2) selling out to stop the run, Henry Machnik (8-for-10 passing, 220 yards, 4 TDs) was able to burn the defense with a couple of shot plays off play-action, hitting Sam Kelley for a 66-yard score, Brett Elliott for touchdowns of 44 and 7 yards, and Henry Rome for a 33-yard touchdown right before time expired in the half to take a 42-14 lead.

“I think everyone is trying to stop Bo MacCormack, so that opens up some other things, and we try to take advantage,” said Willey.

BB&N (6-2) now awaits the announcement of NEPSAC Bowl games to find out its matchup, while Lawrence will hope that its resume is strong enough to earn a bowl game as well.

Last November, BB&N beat Lawrence to earn a share of the ISL-7 title and the win this year denies Lawrence a shot at the league crown.

“When you have guys like Henry Machnik, Sam Kelley, and that offensive line, it’s easy to put points up that fast,” said MacCormack. “They’re really good guys to play around and holes just open up. We’re just so happy they were able to play so well and do it for them, the past two years in a row, to win this game.”

Belmont Hill 41, Governor’s Academy 21 — Sophomore Marcus Griffin had touchdown rushes of 25 and 60 yards, sophomore Reis Little had a 60-yard TD pass to senior Nick Andersen and a pair of rushing scores of 1 and 5 yards to lead Belmont Hill (7-1) to the ISL-7 title.

Dexter Southfield 41, Pingree 13 — Quinn Carver (24 carries, 229 yards) rushed for consecutive scores of 35, 28, 4, and 48 yards to help the Shields (7-1) pull away with the Evergreen victory.

Middlesex 28, St. George’s 14 — Senior Ty Fein threw three touchdowns of 25 yards apiece for Middlesex (2-5) in an Independent School League victory over St. George’s. “This game is always contentious,” said second-year coach Amal Scott. “Just a great win for a young football team that is starting to put it together.”

St. Sebastian’s 35, Thayer 12 — Junior quarterback Ty Ciongoli threw two touchdown passes in a 28-point second quarter blitz, and five different players found the end zone for the Arrows (4-4) in the ISL-7 win.

Division 8 State

Hoosac Valley 24, Old Colony 14 — Junior Colin Monahan churned out 50 yards and two touchdowns for the No. 6 Cougars (8-2) in the quarterfinal defeat to No. 3 Hoosac Valley (10-0) in Cheshire.

Division Small State Vo-Tech

Tri-County 26, South Shore Voc-Tech 12 — Senior Brendan Gerety had a 99-yard fumble return for a touchdown, senior Keegan Walker added a 48-yard TD catch, and sophomore Matt Pinto had a pair of rushing scores for the Cougars (6-3) in the quarterfinals of the MVADA Small playoffs.

Ethan Kagno, Mike Puzzanghera, Lenny Rowe, and AJ Traub contributed.







