Bruins at Canadiens: A few key pieces set to return to Boston’s lineup

The absence of a few key players in the early stretch of the season clearly hasn’t slowed down the high-flying Bruins, and now, they’re starting to get a few of their major pieces back.

Derek Forbort returned from injury Thursday, Charlie McAvoy’s four-game suspension is over, and Jakub Lauko is working his way back after suffering a gruesome injury to his face. Mason Lohrei, for one, has excelled in a pinch-hitting role, but his status is uncertain as the Bruins’ veterans begin to make their returns.

Boston heads north for a Saturday night matchup with Atlantic Division rival Montreal having won five of its last six games. The Bruins played in four straight one-goal contests prior to Thursday’s 5-2 win over the Islanders.