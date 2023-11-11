Bruins at Canadiens: A few key pieces set to return to Boston’s lineup

The absence of a few key players in the early stretch of the season clearly hasn’t slowed down the high-flying Bruins, and now, they’re starting to get a few of their major pieces back.
Derek Forbort returned from injury Thursday, Charlie McAvoy’s four-game suspension is over, and Jakub Lauko is working his way back after suffering a gruesome injury to his face. Mason Lohrei, for one, has excelled in a pinch-hitting role, but his status is uncertain as the Bruins’ veterans begin to make their returns.
Boston heads north for a Saturday night matchup with Atlantic Division rival Montreal having won five of its last six games. The Bruins played in four straight one-goal contests prior to Thursday’s 5-2 win over the Islanders.
Advertisement
Montreal earned a 3-2 overtime win Thursday at Detroit, snapping a four-game losing streak. The 0-3-1 run stretched back to an Oct. 28 triumph against Winnipeg.
Puck drops at 7 p.m. at the Bell Centre. Here’s your preview.
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Bell Centre, Montreal
TV, radio: NESN, NHL Network, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -220. Over/under: 6.0.
Bruins
Season record: 11-1-1. vs. spread: 9-4. Over/under: 4-9
Last 10 games: 8-1-1. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 4-6
Canadiens
Season record: 6-5-2. vs. spread: 7-6. Over/under: 7-6
Last 10 games: 5-4-1. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 5-5
Team statistics
Goals scored: Boston 43, Montreal 38
Goals allowed: Boston 25, Montreal 44
Power play: Boston 20.9%, Montreal 21.8%
Penalty minutes: Boston 151, Montreal 188
Penalty kill: Boston 92.2%, Montreal 75.4%
Faceoffs won: Boston 50.9%, Montreal 53.2%
Stat of the day: The Bruins’ 23 points through 13 games this season matched the reigning Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights for top in the league heading into Friday’s action.
Notes: Derek Forbort and Pavel Zacha did not skate in Friday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, but coach Jim Montgomery noted that it was maintenance and both are expected to play Saturday at Montreal. … Jakub Lauko is also an “option” Saturday, per Montgomery. He’ll sport a cage, neck guard, and a few stitches near his left eye after taking a skate blade to the face Oct. 24 against the Blackhawks. ... Thursday’s win over New York was a productive night for not only Charlie Coyle (three goals, 1 assist), who has 12 points in 13 games, but linemates Trent Frederic (one goal, one assist) and James van Riemsdyk (two assists) as well. David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists. ... Montreal’s Sean Monahan logged an assist Thursday to run his point streak to seven games. ... Three goalies have played for Montreal thus far, but Cayden Primeau has earned the last two starts over Jake Allen and Sam Montembeault. Primeau made 27 saves against the Red Wings, earning his first NHL win since Dec. 16, 2021.
Advertisement
Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.