Canadiens come to life in third period, beat Bruins in overtime

On the winner, the Bruins blocked off a Canadiens rush, but Guhle picked up the loose puck high in the slot and shot over an already fallen Jeremy Swayman (24 saves) to win it.

The Canadiens, trailing 1-0 entering the third, scored twice in the first minute of the final period to grab their first lead. Brad Marchand tied it with a late power-play goal, setting the stage for the extra session.

MONTREAL — Kaiden Guhle connected at 2:13 of overtime to cap a wild final 22 minutes, giving the Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Bruins Saturday night at Bell Centre.

The echoes of the first boos for Marchand were still hanging in the Bell Centre air when the Bruins captain turned them into groans.

Keeping the puck alive in the offensive zone against a harried bunch of Habs, the Bruins captain dished to Charlie McAvoy at the blue line. McAvoy, playing in his first game since Oct. 4, wristed one toward the Canadien net. Pavel Zacha got a piece of it to redirect it past goalie Sam Montembeault for the 1-0 lead just 36 seconds in.

The Canadiens nearly tied it moments later during a strange sequence.

Sean Monahan cruised down the left wing and sent a cross-slot pass to Brendan Gallagher, who banged it off the post. The puck then shot through Jeremy Swayman’s pads in the opposite direction and right back into the slot where it was cleared away.

Pastrnak had a buzzsaw shift midway through the first, landing back-to-back chances (a forehand wrister and a rising backhander) that Montembeault thwarted.

Danton Heinen had a chance to double the lead, but his backhander bounced off the pads of Montembeault, who appeared to lose sight of it before pouncing on the loose puck at the last millisecond.

The clubs traded post ringers late in the period, with Jake DeBrusk whistling a wrister past Montembeault and Monahan denting the iron behind Swayman.

Each team landed 6 shots on net over the first 20 minutes, but it was the Bruins who went to the dressing room with the lead.

Ian Mitchell, who has gotten more and more comfortable during the last stretch of games, landed a tester right out of the second-period gates but Montembeault squashed it.

Montreal’s best chance early came off a rare bad giveaway by McAvoy. Gallagher grabbed it, but his screaming line drive was gloved by Swayman.

Michael Pezzetta had an energetic sequence, first missing a breakaway but connecting on a hard check that dropped Mason Lohrei in the corner.

Just when it seemed like referees Chris Lee and Chris Rooney had decided to keep their whistles in their pockets for the night, they decided to get noticed — calling a series of infractions.

First it was Montreal defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic banished to the box for holding David Pastrnak on a partial breakaway. The Bruins power-play was effective, with Marchand landing a couple of five-star chances, but nothing tickled the strings.

Then what followed was a parade of Bruins heading to the sin bin.

First it was Brendan Carlo for hooking Jake Evans during a Canadien uprising. With that nearly killed, Zacha got caught for tripping Josh Anderson, giving the hosts a 5-on-3 opportunity for 25 seconds.

Boston first survived Carlo’s penalty and then squashed Zacha’s, thanks in large part to Carlo, who bolted out of the box and made several clears.

With sides finally even for a heartbeat or two, Pastrnak was sent off for high sticking Guhle with 1:27 left in the period, which ended with Boston clinging to its slim lead.

But that lead didn’t last long in the third. First, Nick Suzuki tipped a power-play point shot past Swayman to tie it up 24 second into the frame. Just 27 seconds later, Brandon Gallagher was able to corral a rebound by diving to his right and slotting the puck behind Swayman to give the hosts a 2-1 edge.

The Bruins thought they tied the game just over a minute later, when Oskar Steen seemingly redirected a shot past Montembeault (26 saves). But after review, Steen was judged to have interfered with the Canadiens goalie, wiping off the equalizer.

The visitors had to wait until just over 7 minutes left in regulation for Marchand to tie it, scoring just nine seconds into a power play when Pastrnak’s shot into the crease clanged off Marchand’s skate and in.

