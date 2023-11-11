Celtics get big contributions from Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis in cruising past the Raptors

They followed Friday’s thumping of the Nets by dismantling the Raptors on Saturday, 117-94.

But following Wednesday’s loss to Philadelphia , center Kristaps Porzingis said he welcomed the adversity, and that it would ultimately be helpful. And this weekend, the Celtics appear to have taken some important lessons from the setbacks.

After roaring to a 5-0 start that made them the NBA’s last unbeaten team, the Celtics showed some vulnerability during consecutive losses to the Timberwolves and 76ers.

Jaylen Brown had 29 points to lead the Celtics, Jayson Tatum added 27, and Porzingis scored 21. The Celtics (7-2) made 54.7 percent of their shots and held the Raptors to 38.5 percent shooting. Boston was particularly efficient at the rim, converting 32 of 42 two-pointers and scoring 60 points in the paint.

For the second game in a row, Tatum had a scoreless opening stint. He took just one shot during his first six-minute stint, and it missed.

The Celtics probably need to do more to get him involved early, but the issue never seems to linger. In this case, he seized command soon after reentering the game for Brown late in the period.

First, he found a rhythm as a distributor, drawing double-teams at the top of the key and willingly finding wide-open 3-point shooters time and again. Sam Hauser was the primary beneficiary of all of the attention being paid to Tatum, as he continued his scorching stretch by drilling his first three 3-pointers.

Through the first half Friday, Hauser was 20 for 35 beyond the arc in November. It’s sometimes hard to tell if defenses are failing to account for him, or simply too fearful of Boston’s other weapons. Nevertheless, it’s been a boon for the Celtics.

Tatum got involved as a scorer by hunting mismatches and overpowering slower or smaller defenders. Despite his scoreless opening stint he poured in 17 first-half points anyway, with just one made 3-pointer.

The Celtics continue to struggle when Tatum sits, though. The Raptors, who trailed by as many as 14 points in the second quarter, had a quick 7-0 burst after Tatum checked out. Coach Joe Mazzulla went back to his superstar, who helped settle the Celtics with a 6-0 response. Boston took a 55-46 lead into halftime despite making just 6 of 21 3-pointers and committing eight turnovers.

Boston has so many players capable of carrying it for a quarter, and the third was mostly Porzingis’s turn. He started the period with two 3-pointers and two powerful dunks, igniting a blitz that sent the Celtics to an 81-57 lead, their largest. By the end of the third, Tatum, Brown and Porzingis all had at least 19 points.

A couple of sloppy Celtics possessions allowed the Raptors to pull within 83-63. Mazzulla called a timeout, and afterward the Celtics returned the floor and had one of their best possessions of the night, with Porzingis probing on a pair of post-ups before some crisp ball movement led to a Hauser 3-pointer from the left corner. The Raptors were never a threat again.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.