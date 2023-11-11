Celtics’ offense relies on feeding the hot hand

“I think that we’ve played long enough to know who the hot hand is,” Holiday said. “So, especially when someone has it going, like JB, get him the ball because obviously he can go for 50 any given night. I feel like doing that kind of makes the game easier for us and they do it so efficiently. Then it’s like JT’s turn to come in and kind of show what he has. It’s really been fun getting to see them with that balance.”

Point guard Jrue Holiday said that it’s clear that Tatum and Brown will still carry the team most nights, and that the players stay aware of a game’s flow.

Despite the presence of All-NBA wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown , the Celtics believe they will have a significant amount of balance at the top this season. They have had different leading scorers in four of their first eight games.

Holiday said there haven’t been specific discussions related to feeding a player who is in a rhythm, but it’s an unspoken understanding.

“The conversations we’ve had are about just positioning where people like that get the ball, just the spots they maybe want me at on the double team or something like that,” Holiday said. “But again, I just think it’s innate. I think that when you play basketball for so long and even as a point guard you kind of have to know when somebody wants the ball or somebody has the hot hand or if somebody hasn’t had a touch in a while, get them a touch.”

Back-to-back for Porzingis

There was some question at the start of the year about whether center Kristaps Porzingis would play in games on back-to-back nights this season. But the 7-foot-3-inch big man started against the Raptors on Saturday after playing against the Nets Friday.

He has pointed out that while he has dealt with some injuries throughout his career, they have tended to be unfortunate contact injuries rather than signs of any recurring issues. He was mostly healthy throughout last season with the Wizards.

“I think last year I added a few things to my routine that I’ve been doing,” Porzingis said. “Honestly, I didn’t start the season in perfect shape. I think now I’m starting to feel the way I need to feel, and I’m still going to improve. Rhythm, feel, shot, everything is still going to get much better.”

Forward Al Horford returned to face Toronto after missing Friday’s game due to right knee injury management. Like last season, Horford is not expected to play in games on back-to-back nights this year.

Championship snowboards

Burton Snowboards is unveiling a limited-edition batch of 77 Celtics-themed snowboards that were constructed with wood from the TD Garden floor from the Celtics’ 2008 championship season. The Burton family has been Celtics season ticket-holders for 29 years. Founder Jake Burton Carpenter died in 2019 after battling cancer.

