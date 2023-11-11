ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ announces appearance at Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium

The game at Gillette is the first Army-Navy game in New England for a storied rivalry that goes back 124 years. It marks the ninth time “America’s Game” has been featured on GameDay , having previously travelled to game sites in East Rutherford, N.J., West Point, N.Y., Baltimore, and Philadelphia.

ESPN’s College GameDay will travel to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough for the Army-Navy game on Dec. 9.

Lee Corso, a former Navy assistant coach (1966-68), has picked Navy each of the eight previous times the game was featured on the show, going 4-4 with his picks.

The game will be hosted in the Boston area in conjunction with the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party and the 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution’s maiden voyage. This will be the first time the Army-Navy game has been played in New England. Navy will serve as the home team.

The pregame show will air on ESPN and ESPNU.

