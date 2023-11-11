The goal of the Patriots and the NFL? Remove the ‘American’ part of American football

Marcel Daems and his two friends drove four hours from Cologne and spent $850 Euro each for hotel and tickets to Sunday’s Patriots-Colts game at Deutsch Bank Park. The friends are wearing Matthew Judon and Tom Brady jerseys, while Daems carries a replica Lombardi Trophy and wears a hoodie reading, “Mac [expletive] Jones.” They are thrilled to watch their favorite team, but not thrilled with the Patriots’ 2-7 record.

It’s not just the smell of bratwurst wafting through the city like a glorious Lambeau tailgate. Fans are whizzing footballs next to a sculpture of David and Goliath. A marching band rolls through Zeil Plaza. Fans congregate for photos around the 32 oversized NFL helmets placed throughout the square.

FRANKFURT — It’s 11 a.m. on Saturday, and American football is in the air.

“It’s tough, really tough,” said Daems, 39. “If we would have had Jakobi Meyers instead of JuJu [Smith-Schuster], that would have changed the record from 2-7 to 5-4. I’m pretty solid the O-line develops and I think they made enough progress — at least we now have a pocket. Mac has a little more time.”

Daems and his buddies are right in the NFL’s wheelhouse — passionate, knowledgeable, and international. They are the product of a two-decade effort by the NFL to remove the “American” part of American football.

It was 11 years ago that Patriots owner Robert Kraft said that the NFL was “starting to tap out” with its growth in the United States. The NFL generates about $20 billion in revenue per year, but Colts owner Jim Irsay said last month that the league’s next goal is $50 billion. The surest way to get there is for the NFL to expand beyond the United States.

Expanding borders

The NFL has been holding regular-season games in London since 2007, and in recent years has intensified efforts to become a “global sports property,” as senior vice president Peter O’Reilly puts it.

In addition to London, the NFL has played regular-season games in Mexico City, and last year added Germany with a four-year deal. This year, Frankfurt is hosting two games — Dolphins-Chiefs last week and Patriots-Colts Sunday — but next year, one of those Germany games is likely headed to Madrid, Rio de Janeiro or Sao Paolo. Paris, Rome, and Australia have been discussed as future destinations. The league is also pondering London as a Super Bowl site.

In adding a 17th game to the regular season in 2021, owners adopted a resolution requiring each team to give up one home game every eight years to play internationally.

German growth

The Patriots quickly raised their hands to host a game in Germany, where they have arguably been the country’s most popular team since drafting Sebastian Vollmer in 2009. The Patriots began broadcasting their preseason games in Germany in 2017, and currently have 14 fan groups throughout the country that were built organically and not through the team.

Alex Steinfort, general manager of NFL Germany, said the country has surpassed the United Kingdom as Europe’s biggest NFL hub, with 18 million fans, 3.6 million of which the NFL considers “avid.” Germany, with a population of about 82 million, was the top supporter of NFL Europe from 1995-2005, with five of the six teams residing based in the league’s final year.

Patriots chief marketing officer Jennifer Ferron said the team has about 10 million fans in Germany.

“We’ve always found, as we interacted with fan clubs around the world, or when we used to do all of our merchandise in-house, Germany had a disproportionate level of communication with us,” Patriots president Jonathan Kraft said recently on the NFL Deutschland podcast. “Our fans there are passionate, there were obviously large numbers, and it’s clear that the Germans really understand American football better than any place in Europe, or at least as well as the United Kingdom, maybe, because so much time that’s been spent there.”

Playing the long game

While demand for the international games has been impressive — approximately 2.7 million fans waited in the queue to buy tickets to the Frankfurt games, with a stadium capacity of about 48,000 — the NFL’s international marketing efforts are more of a long-term strategy.

According to the New York Times, international games lose “millions of dollars” because of the high costs associated with bringing a team to a different continent, which has been a major deterrent to the NFL’s dreams of moving teams to or expanding to Europe. Additionally, Chiefs president Mark Donovan told the Times that the Chiefs only generate about $1 million a year from German sponsorships.

“But the growth rate is exponential,” he said. “Taking advantage of this timing is what’s going to pay off decades from now.”

Creating new habits

American football still runs a distant second to soccer in Germany, and the NFL was mostly a curiosity for the thousands of people here this weekend.

But the NFL’s investment in foreign markets goes beyond the five regular-season games played overseas (including three this year in London).

One goal is to instill American football-watching habits with European fans. Germany is six hours ahead of the East Coast, making it relatively easy to watch the 1 and 4 p.m. games.

Prior to 2015, only the Super Bowl was available for free on German television. But that year the NFL partnered with German network ProSieben to broadcast two regular-season games each Sunday.

“It took a while for American football to be big on TV. It was more like a side thing,” said Oliver Witmore, a photographer for the website German Football Network. “Then they started showing two games a week and it just grew bigger and bigger.”

The Patriots, who happened to be in the midst of their second Super Bowl dynasty, quickly became the top team in Germany, though the Chiefs may now own that title.

This year, the NFL switched German TV networks to RTL, offering 170 games this year, though ratings have been mixed. German fans can also buy NFL Game Pass through DAZN, which offers every game and RedZone Channel.

“Sometimes I watch the games separately, but mostly I’m watching the RedZone,” said Marius Gotze, who took the train four hours from Hamburg to attend both Germany games. “The Patriots are my No. 1 team, but the last three years I’ve watched the Buccaneers as well because of Brady.”

Grassroots efforts

The second effort is to get more European players involved. A decade ago, four German players got their countrymates excited about the NFL — Vollmer, Markus Kuhn, Bjorn Werner, and former Boston College receiver Kasim Edebali. The NFL now holds international combines to mine for talent, and in 2024 will create an extra practice squad spot on each team for an international player.

A third effort is the promotion of flag football for kids across Europe. The NFL estimates about 10,000 European children now play the sport, and expects participation to grow with flag football becoming an Olympic sport in 2028.

“We’re all trying to ensure that there’s a continuous interest in the game, so flag is really important,” said the Patriots’ Ferron. “There’s a lot we can do to teach the game and teach the audience what American football is, beginning with a new and younger demographic.”

The fourth effort is to make Europe part of the NFL’s permanent home. The NFL recently opened an office in Dusseldorf. And two years ago, the NFL created the Global Markets Program, assigning countries to teams for year-round marketing.

In 2023, NFL teams have marketing initiatives in 14 countries, including China, Ghana, and New Zealand. The Patriots share Germany with the Chiefs, Buccaneers, Panthers, and Falcons, while the Patriots, Buccaneers, and Chiefs also get Austria and Switzerland.

Perron and her marketing team have been to Germany about four times in the last seven months to lead fan events. Vollmer is the face of the Patriots’ efforts, but former players such as Patrick Chung and current ones such as Josh Uche also made good-will trips.

The Patriots host viewing parties throughout the season for German fans, hold flag football events, and invest in community events. In March, the Patriots hired Christopher Knower as their operations manager in Germany to have a local lead their marketing efforts.

“It’s hard to call a country a ‘home’ market if you’re not there,” Ferron said. “So he helps us scout prospects and talk to companies, executes a lot of events we do on the ground, travels around the country, and really just helps us know what’s going on here in the market.”

Building authentic connections

For this weekend, the Patriots converted a ballroom at the Hilton Frankfurt into “Patriots Haus” as a place for fans to gather. The team brought its six Lombardi Trophies for fans to take pictures with. They brought former players Vince Wilfork, Malcolm Butler, and Rob Ninkovich for autograph sessions, and hosted web shows and other programming. The Patriots estimated that about 1,500 fans attended Patriots Haus on Friday, and about 2,000 on Saturday.

The Patriots are competing with the Chiefs, Buccaneers, and Panthers for the hearts of German fans, but the teams are in it together to create more interest.

“I think it’s not about winning per se,” Ferron said. “It’s a walk more than a sprint right now. It’s about being truly authentic and letting the fans feel that they are a part of our team.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.