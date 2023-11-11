Harvard football clinches a share of Ivy League title with triple-overtime win over Penn

Moments after throwing his first career interception to set up the Quakers for a potential winning 36-yard field goal in the second OT, sophomore quarterback Jaden Craig was on the receiving end of a 3-yard 2-point conversion in the right corner of the end zone from his roommate, Cooper Barkate, on a halfback option off a double-reverse.

To capture at least a share of its first Ivy League title since 2015, the Harvard football team went deep into the playbook, and into the early evening under the lights to pull out a 25-23 triple-overtime victory over Penn at Harvard Stadium on Saturday.

Harvard (8-1, 5-1) can clinch the championship outright with a win over rival Yale (6-3, 4-2) Saturday at the Yale Bowl in New Haven.

“[The pass] was a great call by offensive coordinator Mickey Fein,” said Harvard coach Tim Murphy, who, with his 10th Ivy crown, tied Yale’s Carm Cozza for most in league history. The Crimson have won three straight since a 21-14 loss at Princeton.

“Never a dull moment,” said Murphy. “We had so many opportunities, that we didn’t necessarily cash in. But at the end of the day, our kids showed their character. Never, ever give up. That’s always been our mantra.”

With the game tied at 20 in the second overtime, Penn (6-3, 3-3) lined up a 36-yard field goal attempt from Graham Gotlieb, but his kick swerved left. In the third OT, the Quakers’ conversion pass was incomplete.

Albert Jang put Penn on top, 23-20, with a 36-yard boot in the first OT. Harvard had three cracks from the 1, failed to punch it in, then forged a tie on Cali Canaval’s 18-yard kick from the left hash.

Harvard had surged ahead, 20-10, with 1:06 left in the second quarter on a 2-yard keeper from Craig (23-of-36 passing, 253 yards, TD), his second sneak of the game, but the Quakers responded, first on a 23-yard field goal from Gotlieb, then a 1-yard blast from freshman Malachi Hosley (22 rushes, 109 yards, 2 TDs) to make it 20-20 with 11:12 left in the fourth quarter.

Harvard then chewed up 8:49 on a 19-play, 69-yard drive, but on fourth and 12 from the Penn 12, Canaval’s 30-yard field goal try was no good.

“Just a great day for Harvard football,” said Murphy. “Quite simply, football in general, connects you for life. It is so hard. When you accomplish something like this . . . it will make it even more memorable.”





























