Late surge by Holy Cross falls short against Army

Matthew Sluka’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Coker with two minutes left got the Crusaders (6-4) within 3 points but Holy Cross couldn’t recover an onside kick and Army (4-6) was able to run out the clock with the help of a fourth-and-1 conversion.

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Tyrell Robinson scored on a 14-yard run, Elo Modozie returned a blocked punt for another touchdown, and Army defeated Holy Cross, 17-14, on Saturday.

Quinn Maretzki’s 26-yard field goal with five minutes left in the game made it 17-7.

Less than three minutes into the game, Modozie scooped-and-scored for a 12-yard run after Jamil Williams blocked a punt. Robinson’s touchdown made it 14-0 early in the second quarter.

Sluka, returning to action after missing two weeks with an injury, threw a 24-yard pass to Justin Shorter early in the fourth quarter for the Crusaders' other score.

Bryson Daily threw for 79 yards and rushed for 83 for Army. Sluka threw for 156 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Both defenses turned in stops at their own 1-yard lines.