In the latest edition of the Patriots-Colts rivalry, it’s the setting that is the star

For this edition of Patriots vs. Colts — clubs in dire need of departing Deutschland with a W — the meaning behind Sunday’s contest on the Continent isn’t derived from what the teams are playing for or who is playing quarterback. The defining characteristic of this latest iteration of enmity is the where. That’s why this game between teams with a combined 6-12 mark matters — it’s the third-ever regular-season game played in Germany. Otherwise, it would be run-of-the-mill Week 10 schedule-filler.

FRANKFURT — Location, location, location, it’s the most pertinent factor in real estate and now in a storied rivalry that has served up myriad moments, memories, and reality show-worthy drama.

Oh, how the mighty have fallen into lesser circumstances. Once the premier show in the NFL, the rivalry is relegated to football second fiddle in Frankfurt. It’s the follow-up to the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game played last Sunday at Frankfurt Stadium, part of the NFL spreading the gridiron gospel internationally.

The 18-12 overture of Manning vs. Brady this is not. The game features Colts backup Gardner Minshew vs. Mac Jones, a pair of QBs who boast more turnovers than TD passes this season. The Teutonic precision with which Tom Brady and Peyton Manning played the position is a distant memory. However, this sojourn to Germany represents a welcome change of scenery and routine for the Patriots and a winnable game.

Longest-tenured Patriot and keeper of the dynasty flame Matthew Slater said this version of Patriots-Colts adds to the anthology and mythology.

“I’ve spent a lot of time this week thinking about those games and how much they meant to both sides. This one is special, obviously, with us being here,” said Slater.

“This is a unique opportunity, and, obviously, both teams are in unique circumstances, unique situations, so this game means a lot to both of us. We’re excited about it. I expect it to be competitive just like it’s always been. It means a lot to both owners. It means a lot to both organizations, so I’m not saying it’s Manning-Brady. But it certainly means a lot.”

There are so many footnotes and past pigskin plots from this iconic rivalry:

Brady made and won his first career start against the Colts. Adam Vinatieri ended up playing more seasons as a Colt than a Patriot. Josh McDaniels left the Colts at the coaching altar in 2018 with general manager Chris Ballard declaring, “The rivalry is back on.”

There’s eccentric Colts owner Jim Irsay and the Colts infamously hanging a “2014 AFC Finalist” banner after losing the AFC title game, 45-7, to the Patriots. There’s Andrew Luck having no luck against New England (0-6).

There are countless indelible games and moments: Willie McGinest’s famous fourth-down stop on Edgerrin James in 2003; the Patriots intercepting Manning four times — three by Ty Law — in the 2003 AFC Championship game; ex-Colts GM Bill Polian doing the Toyota jump for joy in the RCA Dome elevator after the Colts rallied from a 21-3 deficit in the 2006 AFC title game; the 16-0 Patriots winning the “Game of the Century” in 2007 in Indianapolis with 14 fourth-quarter points; Bill Belichick’s infamous failed fourth-and-2 decision in 2009.

Jonas Gray coming out of obscurity to rush for 201 yards and four touchdowns in a 2014 regular-season matchup and landing on the cover of Sports Illustrated; the 2015 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium where the Colts ran the worst fake punt in NFL history.

When this writer started on the Patriots beat back in 2006 (don’t let the youthful face fool you), Colts Week had a distinctly different feel. Always masters of preparation, Belichick and the Patriots turned it up a notch. Concentration increased, answers got clipped, the import hung in the air like cigar smoke.

The Globe would send a reporter behind enemy lines in Indy for the lead-up. While always kind and cordial, the Colts regarded said reporter with the wariness of a Cold War spy. Remember the way these teams lobbed allegations and suspicions at each other?

It was always something — pumped-in crowd noise, turned-up temperatures, purposely sodden fields, rule changes for receivers, and, of course, deflated footballs. The Colts launched Deflategate after intercepting a Brady pass in the 2014 AFC title game at Gillette Stadium.

We all would’ve been better off without that air pressure imbroglio, sigh.

Does this week have any of the old “Colts Week” vibes?

“I’ve certainly felt it,” Slater said. “Coach has gone out of his way to highlight the last two years the way those games went . . . So it does have that feel. It’s certainly personal for both sides, and I’m sure both teams are excited.”

These teams played a forgettable game in Foxborough last year that hastened the end of the Frank Reich era for Indianapolis. The Patriots smoked the Colts and ill-equipped quarterback Sam Ehlinger, whom Indy was hoping was its version of sixth-round pick QB lightning in a bottle, by a score of 26-3. The game featured one offensive touchdown.

The 2021 matchup was a Saturday night special. The 9-4 Patriots rode into Indianapolis on a seven-game winning streak. They battled back from a 20-0 deficit to pull within 20-17, before Jonathan Taylor pulled away and put the game away with a 67-yard touchdown.

That turned out to be a turning point for the Patriots. Starting with that game, they’re 11-20, including the postseason. That’s the seventh-worst record in the NFL during that span.

The team with the sixth-worst record is . . . the Colts (10-19-1).

The international media got Ambassador Belichick on Friday at the German national soccer program’s palatial campus. He was in a jocular, jovial mood, even if he was “running on fumes” with the Patriots arriving hours earlier.

It has been a difficult season for the old guard like Belichick and Slater. They’re not accustomed to 2-7 and ceaseless second-guessing. Even the German media felt compelled to quiz Jones on the Patriots offensive struggles.

“It has been just flat-out unenjoyable at times,” acknowledged Slater. “But I think everyone if they take the right mind-set and approach here has a lesson that they can learn to make themselves better professionally and personally. So, hopefully, we don’t miss those lessons.”

And they can’t miss a chance for a needed victory before their bye, one that can turn down the temperature on the pitch-fork-wielding “Fire Belichick” in-season mantra — for a moment.

These matchups were always a Moment. Sunday the setting will be the star as they provide another chapter on another continent.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him @cgasper and on Instagram @cgaspersports.