Marblehead’s Marri O’Connell hits her mark, leaves field in her wake in Division 2A girls’ cross-country qualifier

”We’ve been practicing getting out fast and what it would be like in this race,” she said of the opening.

She beat everyone to the spot and went wire to wire Saturday to win the MIAA Division 2A qualifier at Wrentham Developmental Center, covering the 5K course in 18 minutes, 11.0 seconds.

The goal for Marblehead sophomore Marri O’Connell was simple: beat everyone to the top of the hill where the course tightens after the wide-opening stretch.

Once O’Connell got out in front, it was simply a matter of keeping both shoes on her feet after she lost one in the Frank Kelley Invitational in her previous appearance in Wrentham, when she won the Small Division Junior/Senior 3K.

”I made sure. I double checked [my laces],” she joked of the September mishap.

O’Connell was 41.8 seconds clear of runner-up Ila Zollo of Walpole, and her time was the fastest among the three heats by 10 seconds heading into the Meet of Champions next weekend at Fort Devens.

With 86 points, Melrose edged Longmeadow (90) and Walpole (91) for the team title.

Nashoba’s Caroline Collins raises her arms in triumph after wining the Division 2C qualifier (18:21) to cap a week which began with the signing of her National Letter of Intent to attend Boston University. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Nashoba’s Caroline Collins signed her letter of intent to attend Boston University on Wednesday, and she capped off the week by emerging from a pack of six to take the Division 2B qualifier in 18:21.4.

In what had been a six-girl pack for much of the race, Collins pulled away over the final 800 meters to defeat Lauren Raffetto of Canton by 2.5 seconds.

Wakefield won the team competition with 91 points by placing all five of its runners in the top 33 with Newburyport second (108). Holliston, the top-ranked team in the most recent coaches’ poll, finished fourth (121).

Whitinsville Christian freshman Emily Flagg went wire to wire to win Division 2C in 18:23.8. But it was the sixth runner for the Crusaders, freshman Josephina Dyke, who delivered the team title after Whitinsville Christian and Dover-Sherborn finished tied with 77 points.

Division 1 — Wellesley and Arlington were locked into a tightly-packed Division 1B race down the stretch. Raiders senior Audrey Fitzpatrick pulled away for the victory (19:21.42) over Arlington senior Elise Kempf (19:28.21). Bridget Reidy, Fitzpatrick’s Wellesley teammate, finished in third (19:28.42).

Still, Kempf’s effort and late charges by teammates Evie Lauzon (19:33.57) and Sophia Francis (19:34.31) in sixth and seventh, respectively, powered the Spy Ponders (47 points) over the Raiders (77 points) for the 1B team victory.

“They ran a really smart race, especially considering how great the runners are from Wellesley,” said Arlington coach Meagan Bassett. “Especially those [Arlington] runners from behind weren’t really close until the very end, and they really kicked it into gear.”

Division 3 — Hamilton-Wenham’s freshmen tandem of Grace Rich (20:10.18) and Asa Labell (20:17.62) finished first and second, respectively, and junior teammate Charlotte Madden (20:27.61) was just behind in third.

After going undefeated in the regular season, the top-three sweep powered the Generals (73 points) over runner-up Advanced Math and Science Academy (97).

Despite not having a top-five individual finisher, the Weston captured the girls’ team title (82 points), paced by senior Chloe Schiller’s 10th-place finish (21:19.50).

Boys’ state qualifiers

Division 1 — Squaring off against top state competition in the Division 1A boys’ qualifying race Saturday in Gardner, BC High senior Chris Larnard was surprised to find himself holding the early lead.

But just as he was getting comfortable setting the pace with junior teammate John Wilson in tow, Larnard began feeling the footsteps of Newton South senior Ilan Sherman-Kadish closing in — and that’s when he reached for another gear.

With his late push, Larnard secured the 5k victory in 15 minutes, 39.88 seconds over Sherman-Kadish (15:45.68) and Wilson (15:55.08) at Gardner Golf Course. Larnard and Wilson’s efforts lifted the Eagles (95 points) to a second-place 1A team finish, behind the Sherman-Kadish-led Lions (64 points).

“My mind-set was just to not panic, to just stay composed,” Larnard said. “I trusted my training, I trusted my kick, and I knew I was going to have a good shot of winning even if [Sherman-Kadish] was able to catch back up to me towards the end.”

Saturday’s divisional competitions were split up into three races, with the top seven team finishers in each race qualifying for the division-wide Meet of Champions event, which will be held next Saturday in Devens.

While qualifying was a formality for many of the state’s top teams, for top runners such as Larnard and Wilson, their big individual and team-wide efforts serve as an important benchmark headed into All-States.

“You can be locked in. You can be focused. But it’s not until you get to the MIAA meets that you know how you stand against some of the great competition. It’s really the test,” said BC High coach Seth Kirby. “To get second [as a team] among these really high quality programs is definitely satisfying.”

It was business as usual for Westford Academy senior Paul Bergeron (15:38.33) and junior Jack Graffeo (15:49.78), who rolled to respective first- and second-place finishes in the boys’ Division 1B race.

The star teammates ran side by side in front of the pack for the first 2 miles, before Bergeron pulled away down the home stretch. Bergeron and Graffeo are expected to be among the top competitors at next week’s Meet of Champions race, for which Bergeron considered Saturday’s win a successful tune-up.

“I didn’t really focus on the time,” Bergeron said. “I just tried to stay as smooth as possible for the first couple miles, and then threw a little surge in at the end and get it done . . . It feels like the first of a lot of great postseason efforts.”

Division 2 — The Division 2C boys race might have been the slowest among the three waves, but it delivered the best finish as Manchester Essex senior Finn O’Hara overtook Groton-Dunstable’s Neil Aradhya on the final straightaway to win in 15:54.9, 0.2 seconds ahead of Aradhya.

Manchester Essex’s Finn O’Hara (left) edges Groton-Dunstable’s Neil Aradhya by 0.2 seconds to win the MIAA Division 2C boys' cross-country state qualifier at Wrentham Developmental Center Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Groton-Dunstable rolled to the team title with 50 points as it also had Greyson Duane (third, 16:02.6) and Zach Metzger (ninth, 16:35.1) in the top 10.

William Conklin (16:05.2), Jonathan Rooney (16:09.6), and Sean Moore (16:12.3) finished 5-6-7 to lead Danvers to the Division 2B crown with 71 points.

”We flew in under the radar. We don’t run a lot of invites, our conference doesn’t put results in online, so I think people kind of forgot about us,” said Danvers coach Jeff Bartlett. “We’ve been building to this for the last year, we brought everybody back except for one kid who transferred from last year when we were second at Division 2 [in the Meet of Champions].”

Nashoba senior Adam Balewicz won the race in 15:34.9.

Marlblehead’s Isaac Gross (center, No. 356) surged to the early lead in the MIAA Division 2A boys’ cross-country state qualifier and held it all the way to the finish (15:35.7) Saturday at Wrentham Developmental Center. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Marblehead senior Isaac Gross was the first winner of the day, cruising home in 15:35.7, and appeared like he had another 5K in reserve. Teammate Nate Assa placed third in 16:12.9.

Walpole, led by Luke Zahurak (16:27.0) in fifth, placed three in the top 15 to win the Division 2A wave with 71 points, with Plymouth South second with 100.

Division 3 — Hamilton-Wenham did not place any top-five finishers in the Division 3B qualifier race, but coasted to the team title (64 points) behind four top-13 finishes.

Talented juniors Ben Rich (16:48.51) and James Regan (17:01.73) placed sixth and seventh, respectively. Junior Clark Glidden (17:49.18) and freshman Cole Reagan (17:52.21) finished 12th and 13th, respectively.

Littleton star senior Timothy Rank held the fastest time across all three Division 3 waves, surging to a 28-second victory (15:57.86) over Northbridge senior Marcus Reilly (16:25.16) in the 3B race.

Likely competing with Rank for the D3 boys’ crown next week will be Greater Lowell Tech senior Devin Moreau, who held strong with an 18-second victory (16:25.45) in the 3A race. Moreau has already had a big senior campaign, highlighted by victories at the Frank Kelly and Bay State Invitational races last month.

Weston had no top-five individual finishers in the boys’ 3A races, but still managed to secure a team victory. The Wildcats (53 points) were led by Jack Tutun’s sixth-place effort (17:11.12).











