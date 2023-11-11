Masconomet’s Sam Schena atones for a misfire by finding the mark on her winning goal over Hingham in a Division 2 girls’ soccer quarterfinal victory

Schena perfectly floated a free kick from 27-yards out that nestled into the top-right corner, the winner in a 2-1 victory for top-seeded Masconomet over No. 8 Hingham in the Division 2 semifinals in Danvers. The Chieftains (18-0-2) will face No. 4 Notre Dame Hingham (14-6-3) in the semifinals at a date, time, and place to be announced.

Schena did not make the same mistake.

In the first half, Masconomet senior Sam Schena narrowly sailed a free kick over the crossbar, missing by mere inches.

Junior Nicole Schneider and senior Abby Moore criss-crossed over the ball, each faking like they were going to kick it. After a quick breath, Schena provided the shining moment.

“We’ve been practicing that for a long time, every practice, and we just wanted to make sure that was going to work,” said Schena.

Schena didn’t know that the ball hit twine until her teammates raced to greet her in celebration.

“She knew when she hit it well,” said Masconomet coach Alison Lecesse. “You know that feeling.”

Freshman Maggie Blosser also scored for the Chieftains and junior Adrianna Ryan tallied in the second minute for the Harbormen (11-7-3).

With four undefeated seasons in seven years at the helm, it is the first time reaching the semifinals under Lecesse.

“It’s a weight lifted, for sure,” said Lecesse

Notre Dame (Hingham) 2, Grafton 0 — Sydney Comeau and Siobhan Colin scored a goal apiece to highlight a dominating quarterfinal shutout win for the No. 4 Cougars (13-6-3). Notre Dame will face top-seeded Masconomet in the state semifinals.

Division 4 State

Lynnfield 4, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Bella Carroll scored a pair of goals for the fourth-seeded Pioneers (16-2-2) in a breezy quarterfinal victory that helped Lynnfield avenge a 2-0 regular-season loss to Hamilton-Wenham.

“I’m so proud of the girls,” said Lynnfield coach Mark Vector. “They came out strong against a great Hamilton-Wenham team. The girls executed what we wanted to do and finished the chances that we were given.”

The Pioneers advanced to the state semifinals where they will face the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between top-seeded South Hadley and No. 8 West Bridgewater.

