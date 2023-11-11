Mike Morais leads Oliver Ames to a Division 2 quarterfinal thriller over Hingham, bringing to a close the stellar career of retiring coach Ken Carlin

So Carney, the offensive engine for Oliver Ames, slipped a pass from his right foot ahead to Morais, who took three touches before unleashing a powerful shot on net. The ball bounded into the bottom left corner, sent Oliver Ames into a frenzy, and stood as the 65th minute winner for the defending state champions in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Hingham in a Division 2 quarterfinal showdown at Hingham High.

Joey Carney dribbled down the right side and, from the corner of his eye, noticed Mike Morais open in space.

Oliver Ames senior Mike Morais (right) celebrates after scoring the only goal of the Tigers' Division 2 quarterfinal victory over Hingham on Saturday at Hingham High. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe) Topic: Reporter:

“It all went by really quick,” said Morais. “Once I got the pass from Joey, I was one-on-one with the goalie and just sent it into the back of the net.”

Added Carney, “We knew one goal was going to be the difference.”

After Morais’s tally, third-seeded Hingham (19-2-0) spent the final 15 minutes searching for the equalizer. But each time the Harbormen pressed, the OA defense rose to the occasion, denying a clean look on net.

When the final whistle blew, the sixth-seeded Tigers (17-3-1) poured onto the field in jubilation, with a ticket punched to the state semifinals against Billerica or Melrose. On the other side, Hingham players melted on the turf in disbelief as the loss marked the end of coach Ken Carlin’s highly-successful 25-year tenure.

“I thought we played really well and knocked them out of their game plan,” said Carlin, who announced in August he would retire at the end of the season. “Unfortunately, the pressure we gave didn’t result in a goal.”

All fall, the Harbormen were motivated to send Carlin out on top. They started 12-0-0, won the Patriot League, and handled business in the opening rounds with shutout wins over Woburn and West Springfield.

Carlin finished with 319 career wins, positioning the Harbormen as consistent contenders in the Patriot League. Hingham made the state tournament in every one of Carlin’s seasons, and was ranked in the Globe’s poll for 23 years.

“This team was a superb group of guys,” said Carlin. “They were fun to be around. They were tremendous and I couldn’t have picked a better group to go out with. Tonight, it could have gone either way. I’m really proud of my team.”

Oliver Ames coach John Barata called Carlin a “coaching legend,” noting how coaches across the state admire the program he built at Hingham. Barata knew Saturday’s match against an athletic Hingham side would come down to the wire.

“Ken’s done great stuff and he’s a role model for everyone,” said Barata. “It’s sad it ends this way for him. I’m happy we took advantage of our chances tonight and we’ll take it and go.”

Division 2 State

Hopkinton 2, Bedford 1 — In the continuation of a month-long streak of dominance, the eighth-seeded Hillers (15-2-4) knocked off the top-seeded Buccaneers (11-3-5) when Drew Bialobrzeski buried the go-ahead goal in the second half on a corner kick by Jan Antvelink.

Hopkinton, which has not lost since a 1-0 defeat vs. Norton Oct. 10, advanced to the state semifinals where it will face the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between No. 5 Wakefield and No 29 Agawam.

“We had the wind and the momentum, [and] we created a lot of scoring opportunities,” said Hopkinton coach Garrett Sawyer.

Tim Zakharov scored from 12 yards out on a knockdown off a corner in the first half from Antvelink, but Bedford regrouped quickly and found the equalizer to tie it at the break, 1-1.

“Our defense played well to minimize quality chances,” Sawyer said. “We earned some restarts in their end as time went on.”

After Bialobrzeski’s go-ahead goal, Owen Silva made several good saves to help Hopkinton hold off Bedford’s pressure tactics. A goal line clearance by Owen Champlin late in the game helped the Hillers seal their upset road win.

“At this stage of the tournament, all of the teams are quality,” Sawyer said, “and we gave ourselves a good chance to win by sticking to the game plan, playing mentally composed, and going hard for 80 minutes. It was a team effort.”

Division 1 State

Concord-Carlisle 4, Beverly 1 — Benny Bury (2), Matias Bout, and Gavin Cheung all scored for the top-seeded Patriots (18-0-1) in a quarterfinal win over the No. 25 Panthers (14-6-2).

Concord-Carlisle earned a berth in the state semifinals opposite the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between fifth-seeded Weymouth and No. 20 Ludlow.

Division 3 State

Pembroke 2, Ashland 0 — Senior Wil McManus scored twice for the fourth-seeded Titans in a quarterfinal win against the No. 5 Clockers.

“We lost in the elite eight last year on our home field, so to come back this year and get a positive result speaks volumes to our drive and determination,” said Pembroke coach Adam Scott.

The Titans (17-2-1) advanced to the state semifinals where they will face the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between top-seeded Oakmont and No. 9 Dover-Sherborn.

“Our seniors’ last game on their home field [was] a win,” Scott said, “and I’m really happy that they got to experience that. We are excited to be in the final four and to play more soccer.”

Division 3 State

Norwell 3, Dedham 1 — Nick Adams scored twice, Zach Bello tallied once for the third-seeded Clippers (18-2-2) in a quarterfinal win against the No. 6 Marauders (13-4-4). Norwell will face the winner of the quartefinal matchup between No. 2 Gloucester and No. 26 Dighton-Rehoboth.

Division 5 State

Boston International 3, Maynard 0 — An early goal from Ruben Barros set the tone as No. 4 Lions (19-2-0) earned their first trip to the semifinals since 2017 with the win over No. 5 Maynard at Roberts Field.

Wilder Rivera added a goal midway through the second half and Jerry Registe slotted away a third in the final minutes.

Boston International displayed dominance on the ball and held most of the game’s possession. Maynard (12-6-3) hit the crossbar in the second half through Gavin Mancini with the score still 1-0, but minutes later the Lions doubled the lead.

“In practice, we talk about reading the goalkeeper and how he centers the ball and finding a way to stop the ball immediately,” said Boston International coach Edmar Varela. “Our defensive line was great . . . We lost the City championship game, so this is our way of making up for what we lost.”

Correspondents Vishaka Despande and Ethan Kagno contributed to this story.