Montreal native Jim Montgomery harkens back to childhood memories of watching the Canadiens

Bowman was the legendary coach who led the Canadiens to four straight Stanley Cups (1976-79), while Grapes, of course, was Don Cherry , the oft-colorful Bruins bench boss.

“No. I pictured myself being Scotty Bowman ; not Grapes,” Montgomery said Saturday, shaking his head and breaking out into a hearty laugh.

MONTREAL — Growing up a hockey-crazed kid in the shadows of the old Montreal Forum, Jim Montgomery never in his wildest dreams thought he’d one day be the coach of his favorite team’s fiercest rival: the hated Boston Bruins.

Montgomery, 54, has clear memories of some of the most heated moments of the rivalry in the 70s, including those times when Bowman and Cherry would trade barbs.

His first visit to the Forum, however, might be the most vivid of his childhood hockey memories. And the Bruins were nowhere to be found.

Just before his sixth birthday, Montgomery’s father, also Jim, surprised him with tickets to the 1975-76 Stanley Cup final against the Flyers.

To hear Montgomery recall the details, it feels like the game was 47 days ago, not 47 years.

“I was able to go to the game with my dad. It was Game 1. I couldn’t believe we had tickets, right,” Montgomery said.

“I remember the score was 3-3 and I just remember Guy Lapointe scoring the game-winning goal with about four and a half minutes left,” said Montgomery, who then detailed Lapointe’s snipe.

“He was coming down in front. We were sitting behind the net. I remember him going from his right to his left and shooting back across the grain and beating Wayne Stevenson low glove side,” Montgomery said.

The Forum has given way to the Bell Centre, where Montgomery hopes to make more memories coaching the Black and Gold.

“It’s always good to be back in Montreal,” he said. “A little different without Mom [Dorothy, who passed away in September], but that being said, I had a wonderful dinner with my sisters [Friday] night.”

Rivalries suffer with new schedule

The Bruins-Canadiens rivalry has lost a bit of its luster with realignment eliminating the eight-game season series.

It’s not just Boston-Montreal, Brad Marchand pointed out. The way the schedule works now, many of the traditional rivalries have been tempered.

“Definitely lessens the rivalry,” Marchand said. “When you play a team 6, 7, 8 times, there’s definitely bad blood [that] spills over in between games. But [not] when you only play in three or four, and those are usually spread out over the course of the year.

“The rivalry is definitely less than what it was in the past. So I understand that it’s part of the sell of the games and the rivalries, but it’s just the way it is with the schedule. They’re not what they used to be.”

Long wait for his trick

Charlie Coyle, who recorded his first career hat trick in Thursday’s 5-2 win over the Islanders, accomplished the feat in his 798th NHL game.

According to the good folks at NHL stats, only eight forwards took longer to pot three in a game for the first time.

The list: Scott Mellanby (1,209 games, though his may have been a rat trick), Shane Doan (1,161), former Canadien Bob Gainey (1,097), Bruins assistant general manager Jamie Langenbrunner (924), Brad Richards (896), Derick Brassard (883), Petr Sykora (871), and Doug Mohns (843).

Lauko returns to fourth line

Jakub Lauko returned to the Bruins lineup, playing on the fourth line with Johnny Beecher and Oskar Steen. Lauko, who suffered a facial fracture and nasty gash near his left eye, opted to stick with a traditional cage for protection rather than the full bubble shield, to avoid fogging issues. Lauko also wore a neck guard … Charlie McAvoy also returned after serving his four-game suspension. Having McAvoy back improves the club defensively, offensively, and in the transition game, according to Montgomery. “I mean, he’s an elite defenseman. He takes up a lot of space and he’s a big horse for us back there,” the coach said. McAvoy skated with rookie Mason Lohrei … The other pairings were Hampus Lindholm with Brandon Carlo, and Derek Forbort with Ian Mitchell. Kevin Shattenkirk was the healthy scratch … Rafter check: The Canadiens have three numbers retired for two players No. 5 (Bernie “Boom Boom” Geoffrion and Lapointe), No. 12 (Dickie Moore and Yvan Cournoyer), and No. 16 (Henri “Pocket Rocket” Richard and Elmer Lach) … Bonus rafter check: The retired numbers of Expos legends Rusty Staub (10), Andre Dawson (also 10), Gary Carter (8), and Tim Raines (30) hang above the Bell Centre ice … Song of the night: “Party in the U.S.A.,” by Miley Cyrus (weird selection by the Bell Centre DJ, eh?).

