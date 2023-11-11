Needham girls’ swimming rides a wave of depth to first Division 1 championship

In the 400-yard free relay, seniors Isabela Bobocea, Lucy Mackey, Julia Shulman, and Chloe Wukitchconcluded their meet, and their high school careers, with a four-second win (3:37.89) over A-B.

But the Rockets’ depth was on full display. Needham scored at least 12 points in each event, and with victories in the 200- and 400-yard freestyles, piled up 335 total points to dethrone two-time defending champ Acton-Boxborough (277.5) and Bay State Conference rival Newton North (268) at the Zesiger Sports & Fitness Center for the school’s first title.

The Needham girls’ swimming & diving team did not win a single individual event at Saturday’s Division 1 state championship meet at MIT.

Advertisement

“We just wanted to win, it didn’t matter if we turned in our best time or the absolute worst time of our life, it was just getting to the wall first,” Wukitch said. Bobocea said Needham’s mind-set was not numbers-oriented.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s our last meet as high schoolers, let’s just have fun,” she said.

“We had a couple hiccups here and there, but we beat [Division 2 champ] Wellesley on our senior night, and realized we can give this a shot and give people a run for their money,” said Needham first-year coach Kate Curtin, who previously had served as an assistant, and coach of the rec program.

Regular-season meets against Wellesley and A-B helped get the Rockets prepared for the end-of-season grind.

“It’s a tough few weeks, but it’s really fun, and [a state title] was an awesome way to end it,” Mackey said. “Coming out with my 400 free relay team and being able to finish in first place is surreal.”

Describing the leap from conference meets to states as “walking a tightrope”, Shulman said “you have to choose one meet to perform at your best.”

“Keeping everyone’s mental energy in the right spot was huge,” Curtin added. “Wellesley’s always our last meet of the season, so it’s a grueling three weeks for everyone else but it’s a grueling four for us.”

Advertisement

In the boys’ meet, Methuen-Tewksbury (157 points) won the title uncontested.

Needham senior Isabela Bobocea, who placed third in the 200-yard individual medley, said "It’s our last meet as high schoolers, let’s just have fun." Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Acton-Boxboro junior Isabela Teixeira won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 freestyle at MIT. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Needham coach Kate Curtin hugs MIAA tournament director Kim Whitworth after receiving the MIAA Division championship. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

MIAA Division 1 Championship

BOYS

at MIT

200 medley relay — 1. Methuen, 1:50.4.

200 IM — 1. Matthew Jo, Methuen, 2:10.34.

Diving — 1. Divier Ramos Delgado, Methuen, 462.950 points; 2. Juan Polanco, Methuen, 320.550.

500 freestyle — 1. Carter DeLano, Methuen, 5:19.49.

100 backstroke — 1. Matthew Jo, Methuen, 0:57.82.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Methuen, 3:38.74.

Team results — 1. Methuen, 197.

GIRLS

at MIT

200 medley relay — 1. Acton-Boxborough, 1:51.59; 2. Malden Catholic, 1:53.63; 3. Winchester, 1:55.36.

200 freestyle — 1. Elle Michaud, Winchester, 1:55.38; 2. Chloe Wukitch, Needham, 1:58.59; 3. Alessandra Woo, Newton North, 1:59.69.

200 IM — 1. Isabela Teixeira, Acton-Boxborough, 2:05.52; 2. Amelia Barron, Andover, 2:08.92; 3. Isabela Bobocea, Needham, 2:13.39.

50 freestyle — 1. Kate Urdaneta, Newton North, 0:24.57; 2. Lucy Mackey, Needham, 0:24.73; 3. Maya Pereira, Ursuline, 0:25.15.

Diving — 1. Kailyn Aquino, Haverhill, 422.050 points; 2. Kara Leahy, Notre Dame (Hingham), 411.900; 3. Jacqueline St. Clair, Brookline, 404.750.

100 butterfly — 1. Julia Lembo, Malden Catholic, 0:58.72; 2. Elissa Bennett, Winchester, 0:59.06; 3. Makenzie Hillsgrove, Haverhill, 1:00.58.

100 freestyle — 1. Isabela Teixeira, Acton-Boxborough, 0:51.3; 2. Isabela Bobocea, Needham, 0:54.5; 3. Kate Urdaneta, Newton North, 0:54.87.

500 freestyle — 1. Elle Michaud, Winchester, 5:12.35; 2. Chloe Wukitch, Needham, 5:19.21; 3. Emilia Hukkanen, Andover, 5:22.29.

Advertisement

200 freestyle relay — 1. Needham, 1:40.77; 2. Newton North, 1:41.94; 3. Haverhill, 1:44.54.

100 backstroke — 1. Molly Jordan, Haverhill, 0:59.68; 2. Caroline Tyrell, Acton-Boxborough, 0:59.69; 2. Lucy Mackey, Needham, 0:59.69.

100 breaststroke — 1. Amelia Barron, Andover, 1:06.62; 2. Therese Sanzone, Malden, 1:07.46; 3. Daisy Huang, Brookline, 1:10.83.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Needham, 3:27.89; 2. Acton-Boxborough, 3:41.06; 3. Winchester, 3:41.64.

Team results — 1. Needham, 335; 2. Acton-Boxborough, 277.5; 3. Newton North, 268; 4. Haverhill, 208; 5. Winchester, 199; 6. Andover, 194; 7. Malden Catholic, 159; 8. Brookline, 134; 9. Lexington, 115; 10. Ursuline, 99.

Joe Eachus can be reached at joseph.eachus@globe.com. Follow him @joeeachus_.