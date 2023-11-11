Benching their top players, even briefly, is a sign NHL coaches aren’t afraid to send a message

Those goals came in the third period with Huberdeau, the top-paid Flame (cap hit: $10.5 million) never hearing his name called by first-year coach Ryan Huska .

The most recent — and one that likely will be part of a continuing series across the Original 32 — was Jonathan Huberdeau in Calgary. His game going nowhere for the better part of three weeks, the struggling center was kept buttoned to the bench Tuesday for what turned into a Flames comeback win paced by goals from Noah Hanifin , Blake Coleman , and Nazem Kadri .

A month into the NHL season, one of the unexpected story lines, albeit not of Taylor Swift - Travis Kelce intrigue and proportions, has been the growing number of benchings of high-profile players.

Huberdeau looked lonelier than a Zamboni at the Indianapolis 500 start line while parked at the end of the bench for the hometown Saddledome crowd to see.

“Twenty minutes of my career,” the 30-year-old Huberdeau said, trying to minimize the emotional sting after the game. “I’ve got to move on, it’s on me to be better.” He added the incident was “humiliating.”

Only three days earlier, ex-Flame and former Boston College sensation Johnny Gaudreau, the top-paid Blue Jacket ($9.75 million cap hit), was yanked by coach Pascal Vincent after two periods in a 2-1 loss in Washington. With but one goal (an empty-netter) on his scoresheet this season, Gaudreau likewise was an obvious target for the in-game respite.

Vincent made clear, by action and word, he didn’t like Johnny Hockey’s effort.

“Everything is earned,” said Vincent, referring to apportioned ice time. “I felt he wasn’t there. It doesn’t matter who you are. I didn’t like his game.”

So, what’s going on here? It’s difficult, if not impossible and perhaps unfair, to group benching incidents together and point to them as an intended leaguewide practice, or some new trend in coaching. Benchings are an old bench-boss tactic, as old as the bench itself.

In the ongoing age of coddled athletes, who rarely hear a discouraging word, particularly from an increasingly distanced and timid media, the coach often stands as the lone critical voice a player hears. It’s always another day in a wonderful world. Remember, honesty and sharp-tongued criticism — foundational in holding players accountable — became too much for some of Bruce Cassidy’s charges to handle with the Bruins, ushering his abrupt dismissal following the 2021-22 season.

Ice time is both leash and carrot for every coach, and for now, there remains enough pride in hockey players at large for coaches to know that the best, most searing, most convincing message is dealt in games. In a sport built around pride of battle and having one another’s backs, nothing resonates to both individual and team as when someone’s told to take a seat. It’s all the more impactful up and down the bench when the player is an A-lister.

Coaches have benched guys since the first bounce of the puck, and one of the sport’s master craftsmen was the legendary Scotty Bowman. Top player or fourth-line stocking stuffer, they were all candidates/victims of Bowman’s critical eye. He didn’t offer explanations. Bowman’s players learned to take the benchings as self-evident, a reason to look in the mirror.

“You’re not going to have your A-plus game every night,” Huska said matter-of-factly after he benched Huberdeau. “Off night. It happens.”

Huska might as well have been reading from the Bowman guide to better coaching and Cup championships. Bowman knew, like most every coach does, when a player didn’t have it. He also had the bona fides of an illustrious career, making it hard, if not pointless, for anyone to question his decision.

Vincent and Huska, both first-year NHL head coaches, had to know they were taking some risk in sitting their highest-paid stars. They also had to be convinced the risk was worth it.

Late last month, another first-time head coach in the NHL, Anaheim’s Greg Cronin, pulled flashy forward Trevor Zegras from the rotation to start the third period at Columbus. The Ducks won in overtime, with the 22-year-old Zegras stapled to the bench.

Zegras, the former Boston University standout, missed Anaheim’s training camp amid contract negotiations. It was clear that he would be in for some tough love from Cronin, the demanding ex-Northeastern coach. Cronin wants Zegras to be a 200-foot player and a constant shooter/difference-maker in the offensive zone. On that night, Zegras was none of it. Through his first dozen games, he was a meager 1-1–2. More tough love to come. Count on it.

Zegras, the former Boston University standout, missed Anaheim’s training camp amid contract negotiations. Winslow Townson/FR170221 AP via AP

Veteran Devils coach Lindy Ruff was only three games into the season when he told prized UFA signee Timo Meier (eight years, $70.4 million) to sit out the third period against the Panthers. Meier had yet to contribute a point to the scoresheet. He returned the next game with an 0-2–2 line in 20:42 of ice time against the Islanders, beginning a stretch of 9 points in nine games. Ruff poked and Meier poked back, precisely as desired.

The Canucks, revived and red hot in the early going, saw coach Rick Tocchet bench veteran forward, and emotional team leader, J.T. Miller, on Oct. 31 in a 5-2 win over the Predators. It wasn’t lack of effort but lack of focus that earned Miller a short stay on the bench..

Early in the game, Miller was tagged for an extra two minutes when he mouthed off at the referee upon being assessed a hooking minor. In the second, he was sent off for taking a retaliatory whack at top Predators defenseman Roman Josi.

In Tocchet’s eyes, it was conduct unbecoming a veteran; one who, by the way, is in the first year of a seven-year, $56 million contract. And one who is expected to set the tone for emotion and hockey IQ.

“I love Millsy,” said Tocchet, while also explaining three minors and undisciplined play is no prescription for success.

Tocchet worked Miller back into the mix later in the game and watched him score a goal. Miller then put up 2-3–5 over his next three games.

Benchings won’t be the right tool for every coach. Not every NHLer is going to turn insult into challenge and then renewed production. But suddenly we’re seeing more of it, likely to embolden more coaches to single out players without concern for paycheck or profile. Which is to say they’re doing their job.

MAKING HIS POINTS

Maroon in groove

after promotion

Pat Maroon’s game is about as straight and basic as the blue line, and at age 35 the broad-shouldered (6 feet 3 inches, 235 pounds) winger isn’t about to run off with the Art Ross Trophy for scoring.

But the big boy’s been on somewhat of a tear with the Wild, producing at a career-best rate (albeit modest sample size) ever since coach Dean Evason bumped him up to a second line with Joel Eriksson Ek and ex-Bruin Marcus Johansson less than two weeks into the season. What next, dishing it to Kirill Kaprizov off the rush?

“He knows what winning looks like, how it feels, what you have to go through to get there,” noted Wild general manager Bill Guerin when he acquired Maroon from the Lightning in July.

Maroon, with his name on the Stanley Cup three times (2019, St. Louis; 2020 and ‘21, Tampa Bay), cost Guerin only a Round 7 pick in the 2024 draft. Even more enticing for the Wild, the Lightning agreed to retain 20 percent of Maroon’s salary, delivering him to St. Paul for the Dollar Store rate of $800,000.

As the weekend approached, Maroon’s production stood at 2-7–9 in 13 games, including his 1-1–2 in Tuesday’s win over the Islanders. The .692 point-per-game start is substantially more robust than the .390 Maroon posted in his 729 games prior joining the Wild.

Overall, noted Guerin, there’s a confidence to Maroon’s game, adding, “I really like that.”

As the deadline approached in the spring of 2018, Maroon, then with the Oilers, and Blue Jacket Rick Nash were the most enticing names on the trading block. The Bruins made plays for both and ultimately bagged Nash, a more accomplished scorer and far bigger “get.” A concussion forced Nash to miss time at the end of the regular season and he retired in January 2019, unwilling to accept the risk of playing after sustaining multiple concussions over his career.

Maroon landed in New Jersey for a pittance, finished out the season, and signed in the offseason with St. Louis, A year later, he waltzed the Cup out of the Garden with his Blues teammates after the Game 7 win over the Bruins.

Guerin turned to the Lightning for more help this past week, swinging a deal for beefy blue liner Zach Bogosian, who won the Cup in Tampa in 2020 shortly after being dealt there by the Sabres. Guerin’s payout for Bogosian: another Round 7 pick, this one in 2025. The Wild this time had to pay the full salary, a prorated $850,000 cap hit.

ETC.

Heinen happy

with return

Mason Lohrei’s first career goal, with a primary assist to Danton Heinen, had the veteran winger thinking back to when he first put a puck in the net, early in the 2017-18 season — a shorthander vs. San Jose. He potted his first following up a David Backes shot.

“I’ve got this picture of it,” said a smiling Heinen, noting the sense of near-disbelief when the first one goes in, “and my face, it’s like I’m almost in shock.”

Heinen is here for a second run with the Bruins, though it took a protracted professional tryout audition, the 28-year-old finally signing a one-year deal (prorated $775,000) on Oct. 30. He took the invite because he enjoyed his first run with Boston, after being drafted 116th by the Bruins in 2014, and also because he played two seasons under Jim Montgomery’s tutelage at the University of Denver.

“The preparation at this level is a little different,” said Heinen, noting the far heavier game volume in the NHL vs. the NCAA. “A lot less practice time, not as much rest, but a lot of [Montgomery’s] concepts are the same, you know, he wants us to get out of our own end and play offense.”

Heinen began to click in the recent trip to Detroit and Dallas, on a fourth line Montgomery cobbled together with rookie Johnny Beecher and Oskar Steen. Upon returning to Boston to face the Islanders on Thursday, he moved up a rung to No. 3 left wing, riding with rookie Matt Poitras and Jake DeBrusk. The lines could be in flux all season.

“He does give me the opportunity, if someone’s hurt, or whatever the case my be,” said Montgomery, “He can go in and fill.”

Late in the 2019-20 season, Heinen was dealt to the Ducks for Nick Ritchie, the Bruins hoping a bigger, wider body would give them some added net-front presence. Heinen played the following season with the Ducks, then hitched on for what became a two-year stint in Pittsburgh before again hitting the UFA market this past summer. He was among a large cast of NHLers with experience who found the market tight, necessitating the PTO.

“Yeah, yeah,” Heinen said when asked if the month-plus path to a contract had him second-guessing his decision, “but I think I just trusted the process. You can’t really look back at that point. I was trusting the process, trying to come to work every day and be ready in case something happened. Yeah, a weird situation, but I am ecstatic to be part of this group.”

Lalonde got start in Bay State

Little-known fact about the little-known Derek Lalonde, now in his second year as coach and director of the Red Wings’ revival: He began his coaching career tucked away in the top left corner of the Bay State at the school then known as North Adams State College (since renamed the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts).

The former goalie, now 51, had just wrapped up his playing career at SUNY-Cortland when he landed the graduate assistant’s position at North Adams for the fall of 1994.

“Really good experience for me,” he said last weekend during the Bruins’ visit to Motown. “I had an undergrad in physical education and an undergrad in science. So I wanted to be a teacher, maybe go down the athletic director path, coach ice hockey at the high school level. But they offered me a master’s in education administration — so I still wanted to go down that coaching path. But being around that team setting, coaching got me hooked.”

Lalonde soon learned what a challenge it can be to entice a Boston-area prospect out of the 617, 781, or 508 area codes.

“We could not beg a [Boston] kid to come out,” he recalled. “I mean, it was like going to China. People from Boston, 100 percent, those guys won’t go to school three miles out of Boston, and I understand that. It was a unique experience for me.”

The hockey program was dropped for 20 years in North Adams, but it returned this season.

“They brought it back, which is exciting,” noted Lalonde, who grew up in upstate New York, close to the Canadian border. “You’re proud of your roots, so that was very disappointing for me when they dropped the program and it’s exciting now they’ve picked it back up. "

The book on Bergeron

The Globe and Triumph Books have partnered to produce a 128-page career retrospective of Patrice Bergeron’s exquisite run with the Bruins, titled “Patrice Bergeron: From Kid to Captain.”

As the title suggests, it covers Bergeron’s 20 years in Black and Gold, from the day he was selected (and yet to turn 18) in the 2003 draft to his farewell this past summer after 1,294 regular-season games, 1,040 points, and the 2011 Stanley Cup triumph.

The book is being shipped to distributors this coming week and will be available at a number of retail locations, including Walgreens, Barnes & Noble, and The Paper Store. Cost: US $16.95, CAN $22.95 (English edition only).

If you’d like to be like Bergy, and get a jump on the puck, you can order here.

Oh, and be sure to reorder three years from now when it’s updated with his Hockey Hall of Fame induction.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.