Perfect at home, Westborough girls’ volleyball seniors set sights on Division 2 semifinals

Senior Quinn Anderson mashed 18 kills and five aces for the defending champions, now 19-1, and Sam Norman added 26 assists.

The top-seeded Rangers earned a 25-14, 25-21, 25-13 victory over No. 8 Oliver Ames in a Division 2 quarterfinal Saturday.

The seniors on the Westborough girls’ volleyball team will finish their high school career undefeated at home.

“We kept the energy really high,” Anderson said. “All 18 of us on the court and everyone else did a great job tonight. It was a whole group effort and I’m really proud of us.”

Senior Annabelle Semeter played just her third game of the season after returning from a broken left hand suffered in August. She recorded three kills and a block, disrupting opposing hitters at the net.

“I’m so grateful for [the chance to play],” said Semeter. “It’s really fun. The main goal of volleyball is to have fun, and our team makes the environment where we get to have fun and we get to just play with each other and that’s great.”

Added coach Roger Anderson: “It’s great to have her back. She’s back and she’s in there, putting her nose in it, and causing trouble which is awesome for us.”

Senior Sarah Hilliard had 13 kills for OA, eight of which came in a second set in which the Tigers (17-6) looked good but just fell short.

“We tried to prep for this game as much as we could, took the risks we felt comfortable in, but end of the day they were a step ahead of us strategically and offensively,” said OA coach Chelsea Cunningham.

Barnstable (20-3) swept visiting Andover to earn a trip to the Division 1 semifinals. BARNSTABLE ATHLETICS

Division 1 State

Barnstable 3, Andover 0 — Sadie Wellbeloved (22 assists, 7 aces, 5 digs) distributed the ball well, setting up Charlotte Sullivan (12 kills), Molly Fredo (7 kills), Alyssa McDowell (5 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks), and Dylan Andrews (4 kills, 3 blocks) to power the No. 3 Redhawks (20-3) to the 25-21, 25-23, 28-26 quarterfinal win.

“Our defense was on point so I got the passes I needed,” Wellbeloved said.

“All our hitters are so reliable, so I can keep the ball moving pin to pin. Everyone did well, it was everyone today.”

Barnstable (20-3) faced two set points for No. 6 Andover in the third set, but defense by Logan Hurwitz (11 digs, 3 aces) and Molly Gleason (6 digs) helped Barnstable earn the win, with Sullivan and Fredo combining for the winning block. The Red Hawks smacked 11 aces in the victory.

“Our offense is spread out, both outside hitters are productive,” said coach Tom Turco. “Logan in serve-receive played really well tonight. Our service game was pretty much on.”

