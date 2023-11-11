A quick start fuels Newburyport’s trip back to Division 3 field hockey semifinals

In a rematch of their 2022 duel, the Newburyport field hockey team did not leave any details to chance. Senior Morgan Valer scored the first of her two goals in the first four minutes, powering the second-seeded Clippers to a 3-1 victory over No. 7 Gloucester in a Division 3 quarterfinal Saturday, earning a trip to the semifinals for the second straight year. Newburyport will take on No. 3 Dover-Sherborn in the semifinals (date/time TBD).

“It showed us that if we come out on fire, we can put the ball in the back of the net early,” said Newburyport coach Shannon Haley. “And who doesn’t want to score early and often?” Newburyport netted the deciding goal in the 2022 quarterfinal against Gloucester in the final three minutes.

Valeri got the Clippers (20-1) on the board right away, and they continued to control play for most of the first quarter. In the second, Gloucester (15-4-2) pressured with a responsive and quick defense directed by standout goalie Keagan Jewell. The Clippers’ three corners in the frame were deftly turned away, but they responded by halting two Grade A breakaways by the Fishermen.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

Valeri tallied her second goal in the first two minutes of the second half. That did not deter Gloucester, which continued to find opportunities in the Clippers’ zone, but saw them blocked by the defense or saved by goalie Cody Sabo (six saves.)

The teams traded chances early in the fourth, but Emma Keefe’s slapshot past Jewell with 4:26 remaining sealed the Clippers’ victory. Gloucester answered with a late goal by Lily Pregent.

“We played with grit, we played with composure and I thought we capitalized on opportunities when we had them,” said Haley.

Reading field hockey is headed to a state semifinal for the first time since 2004. BOB HOLMES

Division 1 State

Franklin 3, Acton-Boxborough 0 — Junior Emily Carney set the tone for the fourth-seeded Panthers (20-0-1), scoring off a reverse sweep shot from the top of the circle 4:32 into the first quarter. Senior Chloe Essam doubled Franklin’s lead nine minutes later, and junior Raena Crandall secured the quarterfinal win with a third tally at the top of the fourth. Sophomore Devon Barry earned the shutout.

“We won the first quarter, we won the third quarter, and we won the fourth quarter,” said coach Michelle Hess. “In the tournament, it’s anybody’s game any day, so you just have to make sure you’re on top of your game, and we started off really strong right away.”

Franklin will face top-seeded Walpole in the semifinals, a perennial power next door that the Panthers have not defeated. “As long as you play your game and show up, you can play with anybody,” Hess said. “And I feel like my team is starting to believe that.”

Division 2 State

Reading 2, Canton 1 (OT) — Autumn Mathews scored with 2:16 remaining in overtime, her eighth goal of the postseason, lifting the top-seeded Rockets (20-1) to the quarterfinal victory. The program’s last trip to the semifinals was in 2004, in Division 1. Next up: No. 4 Hingham (date/time TBD).

“We’ve watched other teams hold that Final Four poster every year, last year on our own field,” said Reading coach Taylor Reynolds. “That really stuck with us and we didn’t want to have that happen this year.”

Playing 7v7 in overtime, the winning goal was started by Kendall Graves. From 25 yards out, the sophomore hit Mathews with a perfect pass and the senior captain beat Canton goalie Shealyn Murphy.

It was made sweeter for Mathews after she was stopped by Murphy (28 saves) on a penalty stroke with 8:30 left in regulation.

Canton (16-5) opened the scoring on a second quarter goal by freshman Shannon Lane. Reading tied it, 1-1, with 4:30 to play in the half on Libby Quinn’s goal. Murphy and Reading goalie Myles Lakin (7 saves) kept the second half scoreless.

“Autumn is definitely the heartbeat and fuel of the team and it carried into the 7v7 for sure,” said Reynolds.

Somerset Berkley 4, Dartmouth 2 — Senior Karissa Albin scored two goals and freshman Ryan Crook registered three assists for the third-seeded Blue Raiders (20-0-1) in the quarterfinal victory. Senior Samantha Souza scored two goals in the second quarter for previously-unbeaten Dartmouth (19-1), the sixth seed.

Division 4 State

Monomoy 3, Clinton 0 — Sophomore Samantha Clarke and freshman Emery Cappallo netted goals to help propel the third-seeded Sharks to the program’s third straight state semifinal. Monomoy (16-2-3) will face second-seeded Manchester Essex (17-1-3) in the semifinals (Date/time TBA). Senior Kaela Ciarletta made 14 saves for No. 11 Clinton (20-2-0).

Bob Holmes reported from Reading and Brad Joyal from Harwich. Lenny Rowe and Julia Yohe contributed.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.