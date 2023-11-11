Robert Kraft spoke to Patriots fans in Frankfurt on Saturday. Here’s what he said.

Kraft told the crowd he spoke to the team after Saturday morning’s practice. He recalled a conversation he had with some fans who approached him earlier in the week. He said the fans had fond memories of former Los Angeles Ram Jackie Slater, father of current Patriot Matthew Slater, playing in a 1990 American Bowl game in Berlin.

On Saturday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft addressed some of the team’s fans at Patriots Haus in Frankfurt in preparation for Sunday’s game.

Sunday marks the first time the Patriots will play in Germany, but that hasn’t stopped the franchise from amassing a dedicated group of fans in the region.

“They remember plays of him, so I told [the team] every play tomorrow was so significant,” Kraft said. “They worked very hard, and getting a victory tomorrow was critical, and they gave me a big cheer, so let’s hope that translates to the field.”

Kraft also recounted a conversation with Sebastian Vollmer, an offensive tackle from Dusseldorf, after the Patriots drafted him with the 58th overall pick in 2009.

“When we drafted in him . . . ‘09, I told him we would be playing here one day,” Kraft said. “We worked very hard to develop our international business, and Germany is the No. 1 country. We’re honored that we have 16 fan clubs here in Germany.”

Vollmer spent all of his eight-year NFL career with the Patriots, winning the Super Bowl after the 2014 season. He was still with the team, though injured, for another Super Bowl win two years later. His success came as free-to-air broadcasts of NFL games were starting to catch on in Germany.

“It means so much to us, and we want to keep coming back to Germany,” Kraft said. “A lot of it is the support all of you have given us. So, thank you very much.”

