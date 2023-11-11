Six things to keep in mind ahead of the Patriots’ game against the Colts

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, tight end Hunter Henry, and quarterback Mac Jones were the faces of the NFL’s marketing campaign for Sunday’s game, which was a stark contrast to the headlining players for last week’s game in Frankfurt. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tua Tagovailoa, and Tyreek Hill set a high bar, but the Patriots pale in comparison. Stevenson is a talented back, but Jones is staring down an uncertain future as a starter and Henry is entering the last year of his contract.

1. As if the absence of talent was not already obvious enough on game days, the promotional materials in Germany made the lack of star power abundantly clear.

FRANKFURT — Six notes on the Patriots ahead of Sunday’s game against the Colts . . .

With rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson (shoulder) out for the season, the Colts didn’t offer star-studded signage, either. They turned to linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who has voiced concerns about his role, and wide receiver Michael Pittman. Perhaps they were unsure about the status of running back Jonathan Taylor at the time of the planning.

Plenty of fans throughout the city sported Patriots jerseys, though few repped players from this year’s team. Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski were far more common than the likes of Jones, Stevenson, or Henry.

2. The Colts are the only team in the NFL to score at least 20 points in every game this season. That spells trouble for the Patriots, who have scored 20 or more just twice this season (Week 1 against Philadelphia and Week 7 against Buffalo).

3. Owner Robert Kraft addressed fans at the team’s “Patriots Haus,” but he kept his remarks focused on the organization’s presence in Germany rather than on his 2-7 squad.

“We’re honored that we have 16 fan clubs here in Germany,” Kraft said.

Kraft did say that he spoke to the team about the importance of playing abroad and connecting with the German fan base.

“I told them that I had some people come up to me on the street and say, 33 years ago, they saw a game in Germany that Jackie Slater played in,” Kraft said. “[Matthew Slater’s] dad played in Germany 33 years ago, and they still remember plays of his. I told them that every play tomorrow is so significant. They’ve worked very hard, so getting a victory tomorrow is critical. They gave me a big cheer, so let’s hope it translates to the field.”

Although Kraft’s comments about the game’s significance were to demonstrate to players how much their performance could resonate with fans, he undoubtedly would like to see a win for other reasons, as well. Based on the way the team is trending, a huge decision looms for Kraft.

4. Several family members of players made the journey from the US, but running back Ezekiel Elliott has family from Finland coming to the game.

Among those who will be in attendance are Elliott’s grandfather, Leon Huff, who played pro basketball in Finland. Not all of Elliott’s family has been able to watch him live, so he’s looking forward to Sunday.

“My grandpa, he tries to come see us once a year in the states,” Elliott said. “[The others] haven’t seen me live. I’m sure they’ve seen videos of me on TV, but I’m sure they’re not up when we play. I think it’s going to be a cool experience for them to see me in action.”

5. Now that flag football is an Olympic sport, some NFL players have expressed interest in competing for Team USA. But Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers is not one of them.

“I’m a violent guy,” Peppers said with a smile. “I like hitting people. I don’t think I’d fare too well. They try to kick me out of games with equipment, so I don’t think that’ll be for me.”

6. Slater wouldn’t outright say this season will be his last, but he acknowledged Friday he is “very close to the end.”

“I’m honestly just taking it day by day,” Slater said. “At my age, I’m happy I can just get out there and still run down the field without stuff breaking. I’m thankful to still be doing it and just taking it day by day.”

Slater, who is 38, contemplated retirement last season but opted to sign a one-year contract to return for his 16th season.

The NFL fined Slater $14,819 for unnecessary roughness on a punt return during the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Commanders. Slater was not penalized on the play.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.