From start to finish, Wellesley girls’ swimming rules Division 2 for fourth straight season

Wellesley’s first win of the came in the opening event, the 200-yard medley relay, with juniors Tracey Pengand Alexandra Loo, senior Elena Dudkina, and sophomore Elaine Cheng besting Wakefield, 1:51.59 to 1:52.47, and did not look back.

The Raiders (426 points) finished the morning almost 200 points clear of runner-up Chelmsford (229.5) and led for the entirety of the meet.

The Wellesley girls’ swimming & diving team took the South sectional title last week by the narrowest of margins over Bay State Conference rival Needham. On Saturday, the Raiders emphatically won their fourth straight MIAA Division 2 championship at MIT’s Zesiger Sports and Fitness Center.

Advertisement

“We came off a really close one at sectionals, and it’s a lot to go week-to-week-to-week at some of these championship meets,” Wellesley coach Doug Curtin said. “For the girls to rally and have a lights-out day is awesome. I’m super proud of them.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Wellesley swept the relays, taking home the 200 medley, 200 freestyle, and 400 free, with senior Anna McGrewc the headliner. McGrew also won both of her individual events, the 50- and 100-yard freestyles for a four-medal day, coming just .4 seconds shy of the state record (and tying her school’s record) with a 23.58 in the 50-yard.

“We knew that this meet would be a little different coming in,” McGrew said. “I had my own goals as an athlete and I didn’t achieve all of them, but I’m so filled with pride and joy for my team.

“Knowing that this was my last meet and that this was the capstone to my high school career, it means the world to me.”

Dudkina was also a key contributor, taking second in the 100-yard backstroke (59.69) behind North Andover’s Hannah Wieczorek(57.30) and swimming the first leg (54.63) of Wellesley’s final relay win in the 400 free. Dudkina posted a 26.05 in her leg of the 200 medley relay.

Advertisement

“It’s always rewarding,” Dudkina said. “It shows the hard work that you put in throughout the season.

“Seeing the team, with a lot of girls placing up and getting best times . . . that’s what high school is all about. This year has been a lot harder, it’s been a rough road, but this [championship] is the most rewarding yet.”

In the boys’ meet, Milton edged North Andover, 224-184, for the program’s first title. Junior Jackson Wagner powered the Wildcats, setting meet records in the 100 backstroke (56.47) and 100 freestyle (48.06). Milton also set a meet record in the final event, the 400-yard freestyle, shaving almost three seconds off the previous best with a 3:26.93.

Wellesley senior Lindsay Youngren cheers on a teammate during the girls 400-yard freestyle relay during the MIAA Division 2 swimming & diving championship at MIT. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Natick freshman Katie Sandock embraces teammates after winning the girls' 500-yard freestyle at MIT Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Jackson Wagner propelled Milton to the Division 2 boys' title, taking the 100-yard backstroke here. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Wellesley senior Izzy McKay swims in the girls 100-yard butterfly event at MIT. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

MIAA Division 2 Championship

BOYS

at MIT

200 medley relay — 1. North Andover, 1:45.73; 2. Milton, 1:46.28.

200 freestyle — 1. Danny Mirick, Stoneham, 1:56.31.

200 IM — 1. Jack Ventre, Lowell, 2:01.84.

50 freestyle — 1. Ryan Kelly, Milton, 0:23.13; 2. Avneesh Shenoy, Walpole, 0:23.28; 3. Leo Ferrucci, North Andover, 0:23.44.

Diving — 1. Andrew Scapicchio, Milton, 20 points.

100 butterfly — 1. Gabriel Flores, Billerica, 0:56.42; 2. Ethan Ackerman-Vallala, North Andover, 0:56.87.

100 freestyle — 1. Jackson Wagner, Milton, 0:48.06; 2. Ryan Kelly, Milton, 0:50.75.

500 freestyle — 1. Jack Ventre, Lowell, 4:58.85.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Milton, 1:43.5.

100 backstroke — 1. Jackson Wagner, Milton, 0:56.47; 2. Avneesh Shenoy, Walpole, 0:57.54; 3. Gabriel Flores, Billerica, 0:59.31.

Advertisement

100 breaststroke — 1. Leo Ferrucci, North Andover, 1:02.42; 2. Ethan Ackerman-Vallala, North Andover, 1:02.42.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Milton, 3:26.93; 2. North Andover, 3:27.6; 3. Braintree, 3:44.64.

GIRLS

at MIT

200 medley relay — 1. Wellesley, 1:51.59; 2. Wakefield, 1:52.47; 3. Belmont, 1:58.45.

200 freestyle — 1. Hannah Wieczorek, North Andover, 1:54.76; 2. Katie Dorey, Natick, 2:01.59; 3. Allison Boynton, Milton, 2:01.76.

200 IM — 1. Elena Dudkina, Wellesley, 2:13.34; 2. Laila Paulsen, Reading, 2:14.61; 3. Emma Santoro, Wakefield, 2:16.2.

50 freestyle — 1. Anna McGrew, Wellesley, 0:23.58; 2. Isla Amuan, North Andover, 0:24.66; 3. Mackenzie Gibbons, Dracut, 0:24.67.

Diving — 1. Robyn Tonomura, Belmont, 20 points; 2. Lucy Savarese, Wellesley, 17; 3. Katie Dorey, Natick, 16.

100 butterfly — 1. Allison Boynton, Milton, 0:59.89; 2. Mackenzie Gibbons, Dracut, 0:59.95; 3. Mia Taylor, Belmont, 1:01.87.

100 freestyle — 1. Anna McGrew, Wellesley, 0:51.53; 2. Isla Amuan, North Andover, 0:53.82; 3. Allie DeGray, Wakefield, 0:55.01.

500 freestyle — 1. Katie Sandock, Natick, 5:26.34; 2. Madison Shea, Walpole, 5:29.05; 3. Audrey Rice, Chelmsford, 5:36.24.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Wellesley, 1:40.44; 2. North Andover, 1:43.94; 3. Belmont, 1:45.13.

100 backstroke — 1. Hannah Wieczorek, North Andover, 0:57.3; 2. Elena Dudkina, Wellesley, 0:59.69; 3. Emma Santoro, Wakefield, 1:01.13.

100 breaststroke — 1. Audrey Cook, Wakefield, 1:08.92; 2. Alexandra Loo, Wellesley, 1:10.9; 3. Laila Paulsen, Reading, 1:10.95.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Wellesley, 3:42; 2. North Andover, 3:45.28; 3. Wakefield, 3:47.65.

Team results — 1. Wellesley, 426; 2. Chelmsford, 229.5; 3. Wakefield, 219; 4. Belmont, 195; 5. North Andover, 184.

Advertisement













Joe Eachus can be reached at joseph.eachus@globe.com. Follow him @joeeachus_.