Major pro-Palestinian march staged in London as police ramp up security

A spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police Service said by phone on Saturday afternoon that an estimated 300,000 people had attended the pro-Palestinian March, making it one of the largest protests in Britain in recent years. The police also said, midafternoon on Saturday, that no incidents had arisen from it, but that 82 counterprotesters had been arrested.

The large march in support of the Palestinian cause coincided with Armistice Day, when Britain commemorates those who fought in World War I and subsequent conflicts, and followed days of debate about whether the protest should be allowed to go ahead.

LONDON — Hundreds of thousands of people marched through central London in a huge pro-Palestinian demonstration Saturday, a tense day in which police battled with a small right-wing group to keep order on some city streets.

Earlier in the day, a right-wing group clashed with police near the Cenotaph, a war memorial close to the prime minister’s official residence, shortly after a two-minute silence was held to mark Remembrance Day. Videos showed some of them bursting through a cordoned-off area.

Tensions were running high over the march after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who is responsible for policing in the country, argued this past week that its timing was “provocative and disrespectful.” Braverman called for the march to be banned and caused a political furor by writing an opinion article — which Sunak disowned — that accused police of bias over their handling of protests.

On Saturday evening, Sunak made it clear that he condemned both the violence of far-right groups and statements of fringe groups that he said were antisemitic or had shown sympathy for Hamas.

“The despicable actions of a minority of people undermine those who have chosen to express their views peacefully,” he said in a statement. He said he planned to meet with London’s top police official in the coming days.

“What we have seen today does not defend the honor of our armed forces, but utterly disrespects them,” he said, acknowledging the weekend’s Armistice Day events. That is true he said, for far-right “thugs attacking police officers and trespassing on the Cenotaph, and it is true for those singing antisemitic chants and brandishing pro-Hamas signs and clothing on today’s protest.”

On the past several Saturdays, tens of thousands of people have marched in London to denounce the rising civilian death toll in the Gaza Strip as Israel has bombarded the territory in response to the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

People traveled by bus and train from around the country to attend the latest march, which began at Hyde Park in central London and made its way to the U.S. Embassy about 2 1/2 miles away on the south bank of the Thames River. As the event got underway, people in the park waved large Palestinian flags in the bright sunshine and carried placards reading “End the siege” and “Cease-fire now.”

Demonstrators represented a broad cross-section of the population: families with babies in strollers, teenagers chatting and laughing with flags draped over their shoulders, an older man who walked slowly but joined the mass of people as it progressed down the park’s main avenue.

Mary Robertson, 39, had come from her home in South London with her partner and 2-year-old daughter. “We want to show Palestinians that we see what’s happening to them,” she said, carrying her daughter while her partner pushed a stroller decorated with a sign reading, “Armistice in Gaza Now.”

“What’s happening in Gaza is so shocking — nothing feels OK if you’re not doing something,” Robertson added.

The mood was calm and cheerful, although a helicopter hovered overhead and police officers were scattered on the edges of the crowd and in nearby subway stations. Every so often, someone would lead a chant of, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” although not everyone joined in.

Nazish Aqayyum, a doctor and mother of four from Birmingham, had wrapped a Mickey Mouse toy belonging to her youngest son in a white sheet that she had painted with red stains to mimic blood. “The Palestinians are having to see babies in sheets all the time,” she said. “So I’ve come without a placard, with this. Everyone with kids can relate to it. I just want a cease-fire.”

The Metropolitan Police Service said that about 2,000 officers were on duty across central London throughout the weekend, double the usual number, as officials feared that violent elements, including from the far right, would surface on the fringes of the march.

The police force also said that it would rely on “an extensive set of powers,” including setting up exclusion zones around key memorials and using additional search and arrest abilities, to protect the city from anyone “intent on inciting hate, violence and disorder.”

Tommy Robinson, an anti-Islam agitator, was in London on Saturday and urged supporters to take to the streets, calling for an “uncontrollable mass of men who are willing to stand for their country.” Robinson had been barred from posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, but has since been reinstated to the platform.

On Saturday morning, London police said in a statement that “officers have faced aggression from counterprotesters who are in the area in significant numbers.” It added that protesters were not one cohesive group and that they “confronted and threw missiles at officers who tried to engage with them” as they moved toward other parts of the city, including Chinatown.

“Officers are keeping track of them as they do,” police said, adding that if their intention was to confront the main pro-Palestinian protest, then “we will use all the powers and tactics available to us to prevent that from happening.”

Police had allowed the main march to proceed despite resistance from some political circles.

Under British law, police can apply for a ban if there is a risk of serious public disorder, but Britain’s most senior police officer said that threshold had not been met in this case. “The laws created by Parliament are clear,” Mark Rowley, the Met Police’s chief commissioner, said in a statement Tuesday. “There is no absolute power to ban protest; therefore there will be a protest this weekend.”

After meeting with Rowley and seeking assurances that police would safeguard the remembrance events, Sunak issued a statement saying he accepted that the march would go ahead. But the following day, Braverman wrote an opinion article that accused police of bias and described attendees of previous protests as “hate marchers,” “Islamists” and “mobs,” even though past demonstrations had been mostly peaceful.

Sunak’s spokesperson said that Downing Street was investigating the circumstances surrounding the publication of the article, which drew fierce criticism.

Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, one of the British groups that has organized the weekly rallies, called Braverman’s language “reckless” and “deeply irresponsible.” Jamal, who is of Palestinian and British descent, said the group had been in touch with police since the earliest demonstration because of the number of protesters involved, “and we need to know we can do that safely.”

On Saturday, some at the march said that they had been motivated by the home secretary’s comments as well.

“I’m here partly because of Suella Braverman,” said Nick Hann, 67, who attended the rally with his twin brother. “I just felt a sense of outrage that we were all being branded as a mob,” Hann said. “It’s absurd and divisive and clearly an attempt to create tension.”

He carried a homemade cardboard placard that read, “I’m part of the hate mob marching for peace.”

After the counterprotesters’ scuffles with police Saturday, some politicians and commentators denounced Braverman’s statements as divisive. Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s first minister, called for the home secretary’s resignation, saying on X that her position was “untenable.”

Sadiq Khan, the Labour mayor of London, wrote on the same platform that “the scenes of disorder we witnessed by the far-right at the Cenotaph are a direct result of the home secretary‘s words,” adding, “The police’s job has been made much harder.”

The Met Police said in a statement Friday that in the weeks since the protests began, small groups had broken away from planned events and created disorder.

Police also referred to incidents in recent years in which “convoys of cars have passed through Jewish communities with occupants waving flags and shouting antisemitic abuse.” Specialist traffic officers in cars and on motorcycles were deployed to prevent such actions Saturday, police said.

