Author readings around Boston through Nov. 18

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY NOV. 12
- Kevin Pang (”A Very Chinese Cookbook”) is in conversation with Julia Collin Davison at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
MONDAY NOV. 13
- Sohla El-Waylly (”Start Here: Instructions for Becoming a Better Cook”) is in conversation with Joanne Chang at 6 p.m. at First Parish Church at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store. (Tickets are $15-$50.)
- Ahmed Naji (”Rotten Evidence: Reading and Writing in an Egyptian Prison”) is in conversation with Alexandra Chreiteh at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY NOV. 14
- Dr. David Rosmarin (”Thriving With Anxiety”) will discuss his new book at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
- Tammy Donroe Inman (“New England Desserts: Classic and Creative Recipes for All Seasons”) will discuss seasonal baking and teach attendees how to make cranberry crumb bars virtually at 7 p.m. via Brookline Booksmith.
- Lauren Graham (“Have I Told You This Already?”) will celebrate the paperback release of her latest book at 7:30 p.m. at The Wilbur. (Tickets are $45-$180.)
- Kim McLarin (”Everyday Something Has Tried to Kill Me and Has Failed: Notes from Periracial America”) is in conversation with Michael P. Jeffries at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Karen Wilfrid (”Just Lizzie”) is in conversation with Michelle Hoover at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Boston: Boston Edition.
- Jeff Furher (”The Myth That Made Us: How False Beliefs about Racism and Meritocracy Broke Our Economy (and How to Fix It)”) will discuss his latest book at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
WEDNESDAY NOV. 15
- Robert Dinsmoor (“Toxic Cookout”) will discuss his latest book at 6 p.m. at the North End Branch of the Boston Public Library.
- Michael Cunningham (”Day”) will discuss his new book at 6 p.m. at the Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith. (Tickets are $5-$38.)
- E.J. Koh (”The Liberators”) is in conversation with Hannah Bae at 7 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith.
- Mystery Writers of America and Sisters in Crime New England present Clea Simon’s latest book (”To Conjure a Killer”) at 7 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store.
- Nikki Vargas (”Call You When I Land: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Beth Santos at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Representative Josh Cutler (”The Boston Gentlemen’s Mob: Maria Chapman and the Abolition Riot of 1835″) will discuss his book at noon at the State House.
THURSDAY NOV. 16
- Jeff Yang (”The Golden Screen: The Movies that Made Asian America”) is in conversation with Julie Wu at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
- Jim Sullivan (”Backstage & Beyond Vol. 1: 45 Years of Classic Rock Chats & Rants” and “Backstage & Beyond Vol. 2: 45 Years of Modern Rock Chats & Rants”) will discuss his new books at 7 p.m. at the Brookline Village Library at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith.
- Daniel Tobin (”Blood Labors”) and Marc Vincenz (”The Pearl Diver of Irunmani”) will read their work at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- C.S. Pacat (”Dark Heir”) will discuss her latest novel at 8 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith.
- Ganesh Sitaraman (”Why Flying Is Miserable: And How to Fix It”) is in conversation with Elizabeth Warren at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Shannon A. Mullen (”In Other Words, Leadership: How a Young Mother’s Weekly Letters to Her Governor Helped Both Women Brave the First Pandemic Year”) will discuss her new book at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
FRIDAY NOV. 17
- Caleb Gayle (”We Refuse to Forget: A True Story of Black Creeks, American Identity, and Power”) will discuss his new book at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Terri McFadden (”The Bones Cry Out”), John Cuffe (”The Landsman”), and Gail Balentine (”Harmony at Strathmore”) will discuss their historical fiction novels at 6 p.m. at Copper Dog Books.
- Branko Milanovic (”Visions of Inequality: From the French Revolution to the End of the Cold War”) is in conversation with Rishabh Kumar at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
SATURDAY NOV. 18
- Linda Booth Sweeney (”Apart, Together”) will read her children’s book at 11 a.m. at the Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
- Nancy Kerrigan (”Stronger Than She Thinks”) will discuss her new children’s book at 1 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.