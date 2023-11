On Nov. 11, “Saturday Night Live” was hosted by the award-winning actor often dubbed as one of the “internet’s boyfriends”: Timothée Chalamet. Indie band boygenius—consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker—was the musical guest of the night.

Click the video embeds below to watch some of the highlights from the show. (Some clips contain coarse language.)