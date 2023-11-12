Alleged brothel operators kept low profiles in Cambridge, Watertown

“It was not noticeable at all,” said David Echauri, who has lived in the building at 90 Fawcett St. for about three months. “I was not aware of it.”

On Saturday, several residents interviewed outside the building said they had no idea a booming commercial sex business had been operating inside the five-story residence in North Cambridge.

The brothels inside the Cambridge apartment building operated in three units on different floors. The rent was paid with money orders and credit cards. At least once, federal agents observed one of the alleged brothel operators drive a suspected sex worker to the residence in a white Maserati.

Three people who rented the units were arrested Wednesday and face charges in US District Court in Boston of violating the Mann Act, a federal law that targets interstate prostitution rings: Han A. Lee, 41, of Cambridge, also known as Hana Lee, described as the ringleader, and two alleged accomplices, Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham and James Lee, 68, of Torrance, Calif.

Han Lee and Junmyung Lee made their initial court appearances Wednesday, but haven’t entered pleas. They were ordered held without bail and face detention hearings Monday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Worcester, court records show. James Lee was arrested Wednesday in California and hasn’t yet made a court appearance.

Hundreds of men purchased sex at the brothels, including elected officials, government contractors with security clearances, and military officers, federal authorities said Wednesday. So far none of the suspected customers or sex workers, who were predominantly Asian women, have been charged.

The investigation involved more than a year of surveillance at the Cambridge apartment building during which investigators tracked the movements of people believed to be involved in the prostitution ring through personal surveillance and by reviewing security video, interviewed brothel customers, and seized paperwork from the residential trash chute as evidence, court records show.

In an affidavit filed in federal court, Zachary A. Mitlitsky, a special agent with the US Department of Homeland Security, wrote that James Lee leased the first-floor unit in Cambridge in January 2022 for $2,250 in monthly rent and renewed the lease in April, when the monthly rent increased by $225to $2,475.

But federal investigators never saw James Lee at the apartment, the affidavit said.

Echauri said he lives next to that first-floor unit rented by James Lee, but never ran into him or the others.

“I don’t have a clue who they are,” he said. “I’ve never seen them.”

Federal investigators observed other people believed to be involved in the prostitution ring, however, as they traveled to and from the first-floor unit.

One customer interviewed during the investigation discussed getting a text message with a “menu” of brothel services and the names of sex workers there, the affidavit said.

Clients usually didn’t knock on the door when they arrived at the apartment, but were greeted by a woman, removed their shoes, and made their payments in cash, Mitlitsky wrote. The operation took clients between 10:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily, he wrote.

On Dec. 6, 2022, investigators watched Han Lee, 41, walk her three dogs to the first-floor unit from her apartment building on Cambridgepark Drive, the affidavit said.

She rented a unit on the building’s fifth floor in April for $2,728 per month, the affidavit said. A unit on the fourth floor was rented in June 2022 by Junmyung Lee.

Echauri, described the neighborhood as a “super quiet” place where some residents are raising young children. He said he never heard any noise coming from the apartment linked to the brothel ring.

Revelations about the commercial sex ring operating so close to home have made him feel “uncomfortable,” Echauri said.

“It’s very surprising in a place that looks like this,” Echauri said.

The building, called Atmark, offers studios and apartments with one or two bedrooms. It’s surrounded by other apartment buildings, offices, and borders railroad tracks on one side. The property is landscaped with red maple trees and a vibrant mural on a neighboring industrial building reads: “Cambridge LOVE BROUGHT YOU HERE.”

A man who said he has lived in the building for five years said he was unaware of the brothels until hearing about them in media reports. A neighbor told him FBI agents had visited the first floor.

“It was a shock,” said the man, who declined to give his name.

He said he’s had a good experience living in the area.

“I’ve got no complaints,” he said.

The ring started operating in the building on Fawcett Street in June 2021 in an apartment rented on the second floor, but later closed that location, leaving a forwarding address in Watertown.

The Watertown address was rented in August 2022 and located on the grounds of Arsenal Yards, a mixed-used development of apartments, restaurants, stores, and lab space.

James Lee rented the apartment at 66 Bond St. in a residential development known as Blvd & Bond, using fraudulent identification documents and an alias, the affidavit said. He made a one-night trip from Los Angeles to Boston to rent the unit, flying home on the first day of the lease period, the affidavit said.

In January of this year, agents observed Junmyung Lee escort a commercial sex worker into the Cambridge building and then drive to the Watertown residence in a white Maserati, the affidavit said.

On the first floor of the Watertown building, patrons can sip coffee at Starbucks, eat salad at Sweetgreen, and buy nutritional supplements from GNC.

Han Yi said outside the building on Saturday that he’s lived there for less than a month and was unaware that federal investigators found a brothel inside.

“That’s crazy,” he said Saturday. “I didn’t expect that.”

Many residents appear to be students, Yi said, and his early impression is that his new neighbors are caring.

Before James Lee rented the Watertown unit, the management company asked in an email whether he had pets or needed parking. He was also asked how many people would live with him in the apartment.

Lee responded that he didn’t have any pets and didn’t need a parking spot, the affidavit said.

“I live alone,” the document quoted James Lee as writing. “My cousins will visit from time to time.”

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her @lauracrimaldi.