Arni Cheatham, ‘Jazz Hero’ saxophonist who got ‘to hold the horn while God plays,’ dies at 79

“When I’m in nature, I’m meditating,” Mr. Cheatham told the Bay State Banner in 2015 . “I place myself in nature and realize I’m just a small part of the entire world that we live in. It’s good to be in that place.”

A jazz performer, composer, and educator in Boston for more than 50 years, he sought the divine in all creative pursuits — in concert or with a camera in hand, taking a sand-level view of birds he photographed skittering along the shoreline.

Arni Cheatham liked to say he was most fulfilled creatively when he was onstage with his saxophone and got “to hold the horn while God plays.”

Honored in 2013 as a “Jazz Hero” by JazzBoston and the Jazz Journalists Association, he brought jazz education into Boston’s schools during desegregation and was the lead alto saxophonist with the Aardvark Jazz Orchestra, a principal musical home for decades.

Mr. Cheatham, whose joy radiated whether he was soloing or watching with rapt attention as others took their moments in the spotlight, died of extensive atherosclerosis Oct. 22.

He was 79 and had lived for more than 40 years in the Piano Craft Guild building in the South End, a collection of apartments he worked to preserve for artists and musicians.

“I think the main thing about Arni is his heart. He had a big heart and an expansive consciousness, which is why he was such a good musician and a photographer,” said Bill Lowe, who plays bass trombone and tuba, and played alongside Mr. Cheatham for years.

“He never assumed that he had the answer,” Lowe said. “He just reckoned that he knew how to keep asking better and better questions.”

Onstage, Mr. Cheatham “could play everything from blues to swing to more free improvisation, and all at the highest levels,” said Mark Harvey, the founder and music director of the Aardvark orchestra. “I would call him the heart and soul of the band.”

In nature, Mr. Cheatham drew on endless patience for which he was well-known — in classrooms introducing children to jazz, or silently waiting for moments to shoot photographs. An entire day, he said, might yield just six minutes of clicking the shutter.

“Patience is your tool,” he told the Bay State Banner. “You have to expect that something good might happen, but even if it doesn’t, just be there.”

During many hours, he simply waited on the sand, as close as birds allowed. “When you lie down on the ground and ‘be the bird,’ it’s a whole different experience,” he said.

His music and photography sometimes merged when he performed for the opening of his photo exhibitions.

“Music is my public art and photography is my quiet art, and yet I consider them part of the same continuum,” he said for the Arthur Morris/Birds as Art blog.

“There is a special place that I can sometimes arrive at when improvising. It’s a magical place where there is no thinking about notes, chords, and fingers, but rather literally being the music,” Mr. Cheatham said.

While in nature, he said, “on an exceptional day, I am in the same magical place when photographing.”

Arnold B. Cheatham, who went by Arni, was born in Chicago on Aug. 14, 1944, and grew up on the city’s South Side.

He was the older of Ethel and Edgar Cheatham’s two sons. His mother worked in state administrative jobs, his father at car dealerships and a photo reproduction business.

“My father was a serious shutterbug,” Mr. Cheatham told Birds as Art.

Edgar gave young Arni a camera and let him help out at the photo business. While in high school, Arni bought a tenor saxophone and began exploring blues, bebop, gospel, and free jazz.

After graduating, Mr. Cheatham was drafted and served stateside because of difficulties with his feet that he said the Army made worse with surgery.

“Me and the military were not a good fit,” he said, laughing, in an interview with the Cultures of Soul website.

Mr. Cheatham moved to Boston in 1969 to attend what was then the Berklee School of Music. He began performing when money for college ran out.

His wife, Dotty Guild, said he augmented his earnings with jobs such as working as a senior program manager at the Boston Consulting Group firm. “Arni was brilliant at many things, including computers and such,” she said.

Dating back to Chicago day jobs, Mr. Cheatham stashed his saxophone case under his desk, changing in the men’s room when work ended and heading out to gigs.

Along with recording regularly and playing with the Aardvark orchestra since nearly its inception decades ago, he performed with ensembles including the Jazz Coalition of Boston, the Makanda Project, and the Arni Cheatham Project.

During Boston Public Schools desegregation, Mr. Cheatham took a leading role creating JazzED, which helped ease racial tensions with musical presentations in schools.

“He was sort of a pied piper when he would walk into a classroom with kids and get them engaged,” Harvey said.

With Lowe, who formerly taught music and African-American studies at Northeastern University, Mr. Cheatham presented the Riffs and Raps program to area youth.

“We were two old jazz players bringing our riffs to young people who lived in a world of rap, hence riffs and raps,” Lowe sad. “We wanted to demonstrate to these young people that there was, and still is, a historical connection between what is called jazz and what’s called rap — and not just historical, but a cultural connection.”

Mr. Cheatham met Dotty Guild, a retired psychotherapist, at the Piano Craft Guild building, where she was an activist. A couple for 33 years, they married about a decade ago.

“I miss him beyond description. I can’t even find the words,” she said. “Arni was absolutely, and still is and continues to be in the spirit world, an amazing human being, completely compassionate and spiritual.”

When he performed with ensembles, “there was such joy in watching him,” she said. “He took a lot of joy, period, in bringing joy to others.”

During solos, “the sound that he made was just beautiful,” Lowe said. “His choice of notes, which is what improvisers do, was just exquisite.”

In addition to Dotty, Mr. Cheatham leaves his brother, Ray of Dubuque, Iowa.

A funeral service has been held, and the Aardvark Jazz Orchestra is dedicating its 51st annual Christmas concert to Mr. Cheatham. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Church of the Covenant in Boston.

Peter H. Bloom, a flutist who performed alongside Mr. Cheatham with Aardvark, said the sound his friend drew from a saxophone “was clarion, piercing, soul-warming. There was a resonance that stays with you.”

Equally inspiring was Mr. Cheatham’s intense focus listening to others solo.

“I would look over at Arni and I would see him being transported by the sound of these other players when he was not playing,” Bloom said. “His experience of listening was infectious, and that’s a rare thing.”

With a camera or a saxophone, creativity was never “about me or my ego,” Mr. Cheatham told the Bay State Banner.

“I have a book of musical compositions, and inside it says, ‘The most fun is when I get to hold the horn while God plays.’ That’s where I’m coming from musically — it is a privilege to be up there and be a conduit through which something happens. And hopefully it’ll bring a moment of joy to the audience.”

