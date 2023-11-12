New England schools make up nearly half of this year’s Rhodes Scholars

The Rhodes Scholarship covers all expenses for two to four years of study at the University of Oxford in England, according to a statement Sunday from the Rhodes trust.

This year’s class of scholars includes a pair of Harvard University seniors, Mira-Rose Kingsbury Lee and Lyndsey Mugford. It also includes New Hampshire resident Zachary Long, who graduated from Dartmouth College in June.

Fourteen New England students — including 10 from colleges in Massachusetts — were awarded the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship for 2024, according to the Rhodes Trust’s Office of the American Secretary.

All told, 32 students from colleges across the country will pursue graduate degrees in social sciences, biology, physics, and the humanities in England next fall, Ramona L. Doyle, American secretary of the trust, said in the statement.

“They inspire us already with their accomplishments, but even more by their values-based leadership and selfless ambitions to improve their communities and the world,” Doyle said.

This year’s scholars were chosen from more than 2,500 applicants from nearly 250 schools. Each of the trust’s 16 American districts selected two winners from pools of at least 14 finalists, according to the release.

Among this year’s winners, Kingsbury Lee will graduate from Harvard with a double major in human evolutionary biology and history, according to the release. Her research has focused on the effects of industrialization on the gut microbiome.

Away from the lab, Kingsbury Lee writes musicals, including “Atalanta,” which debuted at Harvard’s Loeb Experimental Theatre in April and later ran at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

At Oxford, she will pursue a doctorate degree in interdisciplinary bioscience.

Mugford studies human developmental and regenerative biology at Harvard, with a focus on neurodevelopment in autism as well as chronic and age-related pain. She has volunteered at Boston’s Health Care for the Homeless program.

She was also the first female cast vice president at Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

At Oxford, she will pursue a master’s degree in clinical neurosciences.

Beyond academic success, Doyle said, Rhodes Scholars should have “great ambition for social impact, and an uncommon ability to work with others to achieve one’s goals. They should be committed to make a strong difference for good in the world, be concerned for the welfare of others, and be acutely conscious of inequities.”

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.