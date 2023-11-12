Pedestrian fatally struck by tractor trailer on I-95 in Canton

A pedestrian died Sunday after they were hit by a tractor trailer on the southbound side of Interstate 95, according to State Police.
The crash took place at Exit 26 at the juncture with Interstate 93 just before noon, a State Police spokesperson said in an email. A state trooper on patrol on a motorcycle reported that a pedestrian had been struck, and other troopers responded to the scene, according to State Police, who did not release the name of the victim.
State Police are investigating the crash. No further information was immediately available.
