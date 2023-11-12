Pedestrian fatally struck by tractor trailer on I-95 in Canton

A pedestrian died Sunday after they were hit by a tractor trailer on the southbound side of Interstate 95, according to State Police.

The crash took place at Exit 26 at the juncture with Interstate 93 just before noon, a State Police spokesperson said in an email. A state trooper on patrol on a motorcycle reported that a pedestrian had been struck, and other troopers responded to the scene, according to State Police, who did not release the name of the victim.