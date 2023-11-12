Striking Andover teachers, School Committee to resume talks Sunday

The Andover Education Association is seeking higher pay for staff like teachers and instructional assistants, and improved paid parental and family leave. The School Committee, in a statement early Sunday, said it had offered proposals aimed at meeting the union’s specific requests on Saturday.

Andover’s public schools continue to face the prospect of closed classrooms Monday, after striking educators and the town School Committee failed to reach a deal on a new contract, despite a marathon 14-hour negotiation session Saturday that stretched into early Sunday morning.

“We do not want to say that the spirit of cooperation has ended, but it was certainly disrupted on Saturday,” said the Andover Education Association in its statement, released early Sunday. “We will do all that we can to make sure schools reopen on Monday, and we are counting on the School Committee to offer proposals that we can seriously consider.”

The School Committee said: “We remain committed to reaching an agreement that returns students to classrooms on Monday morning.”

The Andover Education Association’s strike was authorized by its members Thursday, after nine months worth of talks failed to result in a new contract. The town’s public schools were cancelled Friday while educators walked the picket line.

Also on Friday, the School Committee said the state’s Department of Labor Relations employment relations board determined the strike was illegal, and the state board ordered union members to end their strike and return to work.

Andover’s teachers who last walked the picket line in 2020 over concerns about workplace safety during the pandemic. It joins unions in Brookline, Haverhill, Malden, and Woburn that went on strike over the past year and a half and subsequently brokered new contracts with their school districts.

The strike also comes amid growing strength in organized labor across the country, with strike votes by many unions, including workers at Encore Boston, janitors in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, workers at corporate chains like Starbucks, and auto workers in Mansfield.

In Andover, the sides met from around 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, and on Saturday, met with a state-appointed negotiator from 10 a.m. to about 12:30 a.m. to try to reach a new agreement.

The School Committee said its proposal included a 14 percent cost-of-living increase for all teachers over four years; a roughly 23 pay increase for instructional assistants; and 12 weeks of paid parental leave, including four weeks drawn from an employee’s accrued sick time, the statement said.

It also agreed to using up to 60 sick days to care for an ill family member, according to the School Committee.

But the financial offer made by the School Committee Saturday was unacceptable, the union said.

“We have been abundantly clear that Instructional Assistants must be paid a living wage. Classroom teachers must be given a fair cost-of-living adjustment,” the union said.

The union said the School Committee “will claim” it has increased its proposed wages, but “the committee’s proposal, which took more than five hours to craft, necessitated educators giving up other elements of compensation, essentially asking us to self-fund a portion of our raises.”

The union is seeking the minimum salary for instructional aides raised to $40,000 a year, from the current pay level of just over $25,000. It also seeks a 16 percent raise for all teachers across the board, according to Julian DiGloria, the union’s vice president and an eighth-grade social studies teacher in Andover.

Advertisement

Andover’s average teacher salary is about $94,000, according to state data.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.