Three men arrested, fourth person sought, after multiple vehicle break-ins in Mansfield

The men arrested are expected to be arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court, police said. It was unclear Sunday whether they had retained attorneys.

The men who were arrested, who are ages 19, 21, and 22 and are all from Brockton, are charged with crimes including nighttime breaking and entering into a vehicle, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, and resisting arrest, Mansfield police said in a statement on Facebook, which did not include the men’s names. A fourth person suspected in the break-ins is still at large.

Three men were arrested and police are seeking a fourth person after several vehicles were allegedly broken into early Sunday morning in Mansfield, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call from Fieldstone Drive reporting that a person was seen entering the vehicle in a home’s driveway on a video surveillance system, police said. The person ran away, but the caller told responding officers that there was a suspicious white SUV parked in the street, according to the statement.

The officers then learned that the SUV had been reported stolen in Weymouth, police said. A short time later, officers detained a man as he tried to get into the SUV, according to the statement. Officers heard the sounds of people fleeing in the wooded area near Fieldstone and Branch Streets and pursued three more people suspected in the break-ins.

State Police and a K9 unit helped search the area, police said. One person was arrested and two others fled deeper into the woods.

Officers saw one of the people who had fled coming out of the woods on Ware Street. just south of Kevin’s Way, at about 6:15 a.m., police said. They chased the man and arrested him behind the Jordan/Jackson Elementary School.

Officers also found a gun the man had allegedly discarded in the tree line nearby, police said. Officers searched the area but did not find anyone and have not identified the person who fled.

Later in the morning, police received reports from residents about additional vehicles being broken into and stolen, the statement said. Break-ins were reported in the Fieldstone Drive neighborhood, including Deer Path Lane, Deer Path Circle, and Gloria Drive; Ware Street between Short Street and Kevin’s Way; Branch Street in the area of Fieldstone Drive; Newell Lane; and the Marshall Avenue neighborhood, including Aspen Street, Smiley Avenue, and Denwood Street.

Police said that as of the early afternoon, “officers and detectives are investigating reports from residents in other areas of town.”

Anyone who may have captured the subjects on their home surveillance cameras can contact the Mansfield Police Department Detective Division at alattanzio@mansfieldma.com or by calling the tip line at 508-261-7356, police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.