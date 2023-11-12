Two injured, multiple families displaced by Ayer housefire

Two people suffered minor injuries and several families were displaced by a two-alarm fire at a multi-unit house in Ayer on Sunday, officials said.

Shortly after 5:20 a.m., the Ayer Fire Department responded to a report of a building fire at 27 Grove Street, according to a statement released by the department.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that the blaze had already spread throughout the building, and heavy fire was seen from two of the structure’s three floors, according to the statement. A second alarm was called, and additional assistance was requested from fire departments in multiple nearby towns, including Shirley, Devens, Lunenburg, Littleton, Groton, Westford, Harvard, Fitchburg, and Leominster, fire officials said.