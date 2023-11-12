Two injured, multiple families displaced by Ayer housefire

Two people suffered minor injuries and several families were displaced by a two-alarm fire at a multi-unit house in Ayer on Sunday, officials said.
Shortly after 5:20 a.m., the Ayer Fire Department responded to a report of a building fire at 27 Grove Street, according to a statement released by the department.
Upon arrival, firefighters found that the blaze had already spread throughout the building, and heavy fire was seen from two of the structure’s three floors, according to the statement. A second alarm was called, and additional assistance was requested from fire departments in multiple nearby towns, including Shirley, Devens, Lunenburg, Littleton, Groton, Westford, Harvard, Fitchburg, and Leominster, fire officials said.
Advertisement
The fire caused heavy damage before it was eventually extinguished, according to the statement. One firefighter and another person were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the fire has not been released. Several families were displaced by the blaze and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, according to the statement.
No further information was immediately available.
Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.