Young girl’s mother, aunt arrested after she suffered major burn injuries in Seekonk in October

Following an investigation, Seekonk police on Saturday arrested the girl’s aunt, Franzceska Gerome, 44, and mother, Guilene Gerome, 38, the district attorney’s office said.

The girl, who is now in stable condition but remains hospitalized, suffered second- and third-degree burns “over large portions of her body” during an incident at their Oak Hill Avenue home on Oct. 8, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said in a statement.

A 4-year-old girl’s mother and aunt are facing child abuse charges after she was found suffering from life-threatening burn injuries in their Seekonk home last month, prosecutors said Sunday.

Franzceska Gerome was charged with reckless endangerment of a child, assault and battery on a child with substantial injury, and permitting substantial injury to a child. Guilene Gerome was charged with reckless endangerment of a child and permitting substantial injury to a child, the district attorney’s office said.

Authorities say the girl was injured about 17 hours before police were called to the home around noon on Oct. 9. The girl was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence in critical condition.

“Her body was in shock due to the significant 2nd and 3rd degree burns that she was suffering from and her organs were not functioning properly, which put her at risk of cardiac arrest,” the district attorney’s office said.

Both women will be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Monday. No attorneys were listed for either defendant in online court records Sunday.

