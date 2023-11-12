Biden aides scramble on trade pact some Democrats fear could help Trump

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, which officials across the administration have worked on for more than a year, aims to bind the United States more closely to allies in the region as a way to counter the growing influence of China. Although hundreds of diplomats have already gathered in California for the announcement and a trade summit, their efforts have been complicated by resistance from Democratic senators and some labor leaders in Washington.

With President Biden planning to announce the trade deal with a dozen Asian countries at a summit in San Francisco this week, his senior aides are trying to decide whether or how to bend to increasingly urgent warnings from Democrats, some of whom fear it could give Donald Trump a potent political attack line in the 2024 election.

Administration officials are weighing major changes to a global trade pact just days before the president is set to formally introduce it in California, three people familiar with the matter said, as top Democrats warn against the administration’s current plan.

White House officials were warned months ago about Democratic concerns, but they instructed officials to move forward with the agreement until an abrupt reversal in the last several days, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

In San Francisco on Sunday, protests were manifold — with many targets beyond any pending trade deal.

Corporate profits, environmental abuses, poor working conditions, and the Israel-Hamas war all were subjects of rallies, as thousands marched in downtown San Francisco.

Protests are expected throughout this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ conference, which could draw more than 20,000 attendees, including hundreds of international journalists. The No to APEC coalition, made up of more than 100 grass-roots groups, says trade deals struck at summits such as APEC exploit workers and their families.

It’s unlikely world leaders will even glimpse the protests given the strict security zones accessible only to attendees at the Moscone Center conference hall and other summit sites. But Suzanne Ali, an organizer for the Palestinian Youth Movement, says the US government needs to be held to account for supplying weapons to Israel in its war against Hamas.

“Even if they cannot see us, as we’re mobilizing and marching together, they will know that we’re out there,” she said.

Demonstrators gathered Sunday to hear speeches from activists supporting various causes, followed by a march through downtown. Among the voices were environmentalists chanting “Rise up” and carrying banners that read “People and planet over profit and plunder!”

They’re opposed to the framing of “supposed ‘clean’ and ‘green’ economies that are really propping up corporate profits,” said Nik Evasco, an organizer with the climate block of the No to APEC coalition.

“Any time there are so-called free trade deals, what we’ve seen historically is that it’s really about opening up pristine lands that go toward making money for corporations,” Evasco said.

San Francisco has a long tradition of loud and vigorous protests, as do trade talks. In 1999, tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Seattle during a World Trade Organization conference. Protesters succeeded in delaying the start of that conference and captured global attention as overwhelmed police fired tear gas and plastic bullets and arrested hundreds of people.

Regarding the pending trade deal, Senator Sherrod Brown has said publicly and in private conversations with senior White House officials that it should leave out its most consequential section because it does not include environmental and labor protections. Brown, an Ohio Democrat, faces a tough reelection battle next year.

Administration officials have eyed adding those protections at a later date.

The last-minute scramble reflects the collision of two of Biden’s chief goals: countering China and marching with labor unions. Many Democrats are privately worried that Trump may use the new Asia trade deal to reprise his 2016 arguments against an Obama-era Pacific trade deal that infuriated US labor unions and was later scrapped by Trump, even though the current deal does not include the measures in the Obama administration’s proposal that upset labor groups. But it is also difficult to persuade poorer Asian countries to agree to the kind of worker standards sought by the US labor movement. The key part of the new agreement would aim to bolster trade by setting common commercial rules across the agreement.

"The trade pillar is challenging because Biden promised the American public he'd only do worker-centered trade deals, and so far some of the other IPEF countries are not on board," one person briefed on the talks said.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment on potential changes to the deal. A spokesperson for the US trade representative also declined to comment.

"Throughout the IPEF negotiations, we have focused on promoting workers' rights and raising standards," a spokesperson for the National Security Council said in a statement. "We are on track to achieve meaningful progress and lay the foundation for a new framework for regional economic cooperation."

With wars raging in the Middle East and Europe, Biden has eyed the broader deal in Asia as a crucial foreign policy victory, bringing rising powers such as Vietnam and Indonesia in closer alignment with the United States at a particularly vulnerable moment for the Chinese economy. Closer trade ties to these nations have a geopolitical and economic purpose, as the United States looks to move supply chains out of China amid rising hostilities with Beijing.

Negotiators have been working to strike a deal that consists of four “pillars.” The second, third, and fourth call for the countries to take joint action on supply chains, climate infrastructure, and tax evasion, but those are largely aspirational. The agreement’s first pillar, however, includes binding provisions that require participating countries to align trade standards with the goal of increasing business ties among the nations.

Pillar one has provoked most of the agreement’s controversy. That’s the part of the deal that would set common rules across a range of industries, including the service sector and agricultural products, to increase trade between the nations involved.

Biden is due to travel Tuesday to California to tout the economic benefits of the partnership in the region. The trade deal is expected to be announced this week, with the president also expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Wednesday.

