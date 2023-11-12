FBI examining whether Adams cleared red tape for Turkish government

After winning the Democratic mayoral primary in July, Adams contacted then-Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro in late summer 2021 and urged him to allow the Turkish government to occupy the building at least on a temporary basis. The building had yet to open because fire officials had cited safety issues and declined to sign off on its occupancy, the people said.

NEW YORK — Federal authorities are investigating whether Mayor Eric Adams, weeks before his election two years ago, pressured New York Fire Department officials to sign off on the Turkish government’s new high-rise consulate in Manhattan despite safety concerns with the building, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

Advertisement

The unusual intervention by Adams is being examined as part of a broader public corruption investigation by the FBI and federal prosecutors in Manhattan that led to the seizure of the mayor’s electronic devices by federal agents early last week, the people said. The FBI has been asking top Fire Department officials about Adams’s role in the matter since spring, the people said.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Adams’s intervention paved the way for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose fondness for massive building projects was well known in Turkey, to preside over the grand opening of the $300 million, 35-story tower on his September 2021 visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, despite numerous flaws in its fire safety system, according to the people familiar with the matter and city records. The skyscraper, in the center of New York City, reflected Turkey’s “increased power,” Erdogan said at its ribbon-cutting.

The federal criminal inquiry has focused, at least in part, on whether Adams’s 2021 campaign conspired with the Turkish government, including its consulate general in New York, to illegally funnel foreign money into its coffers, according to a search warrant obtained by The New York Times for an FBI search this month of the home of Adams’s chief fund-raiser.

Advertisement

Asked for comment Saturday morning, Adams’s campaign issued a statement from the mayor, who served as Brooklyn borough president until 2021.

“As a borough president, part of my routine role was to notify government agencies of issues on behalf of constituents and constituencies,” Adams said. “I have not been accused of wrongdoing, and I will continue to cooperate with investigators.”

A representative of the Turkish embassy in Washington, D.C., did not respond to requests for comment.

Spokespeople for the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, whose prosecutors are also investigating the matter, declined to comment.

At the time he contacted the Fire Department, Adams was completing his second term as Brooklyn borough president, a largely ceremonial job whose authority did not extend to the Manhattan site of the new consulate building, Turkevi Center, across First Avenue from the United Nations. But his emergence as the mayoral primary winner in early July all but assured he would prevail in the November general election, given New York City’s heavily Democratic electorate. His influence among city officials had grown accordingly.

Adams already had a long-running relationship with the Turkish consulate general, which paid for part of his trip to Turkey while he was Brooklyn borough president in 2015, according to a public filing.

The warrant to search the home of Adams’s 25-year-old fund-raiser, Brianna Suggs, indicated that the investigation was examining the role of KSK Construction, a Brooklyn building company owned by Turkish immigrants that organized a fund-raising event for Adams on May 7, 2021.

Advertisement

On that day, 48 donors, including the company’s owners, employees, and their families, along with others in the construction and real estate industries, donated $43,600, Adams’s campaign reports show. Those contributions enabled him to obtain another $48,000 in public matching funds for a total of nearly $92,000. The city’s generous public matching funds program, intended to reduce the influence of money in politics, provides cash infusions to candidates by increasing donations from city residents up to $250 by a factor of 8. Adams’s campaign filings do not specify which donations were made through the fund-raising event.

KSK Construction does not appear to have played a role in building the new consulate in Manhattan.

No charges are publicly known to have been filed in connection with the investigation. Adams, who retained lawyers last week to represent him, his campaign, and Suggs, has denied knowledge of any impropriety and defended the campaign’s fund-raising.

Adams and his lawyer, Boyd Johnson, have issued statements saying that Adams was cooperating fully with the investigation and had instructed his employees to do the same.

“I have nothing to hide,” Adams said in his statement.

FBI agents pulled Adams aside after an event at New York University on Monday and seized two cellphones and an iPad, which were copied and returned within days, Adams’s lawyer has said.

The agents who searched the Brooklyn home of Suggs the week before took computers, cellphones, and other evidence, according to records obtained by the Times. The warrant for that search indicated that the inquiry was focused at least in part on whether anyone associated with Adams’s 2021 campaign had a motive or intent to “provide benefits, whether lawfully or unlawfully,” to the Turkish government, its nationals, or the construction firm in exchange for contributions.

Advertisement

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.