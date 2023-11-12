Kelly Johnson embodies the hard-line views she shares with the speaker

It’s an uncomplicated origin story about a marriage that Mike Johnson, an evangelical Christian who has put his faith at the center of his political life and policy decisions, has made a focal point of his biography. That has thrust Kelly Johnson, who has been very vocal about her deeply held conservative views — many of which are at odds with mainstream public opinion in the United States — into an unusual spotlight for the spouse of a speaker of the House.

On their first date, they discovered they both wanted to name their first daughter Hannah and their first son Jack. Three weeks later, Johnson confessed his love. They were engaged after six months and exactly 364 days later, Kelly Lary became Kelly Johnson.

WASHINGTON — As House Speaker Mike Johnson likes to tell it, it was love at first sight when he first met Kelly Lary, the sunny blonde former Kappa Delta who caught his eye in a red dress at the wedding of a mutual friend.

Johnson, who turned 50 last month, is also an evangelical Christian and a licensed pastoral counselor, and has co-hosted her husband’s podcast about religion and politics. In her professional capacity, she has opposed homosexuality and same-sex marriage, both of which she views as sins. In her work as an activist, as a leader in her church, and in her counseling, she has proselytized her hard-line antiabortion views. As a wife, she has championed more legally binding marriages that make it difficult to divorce.

Like her husband, she attributes all of her beliefs to a biblical worldview. Her views are not far outside the mainstream for evangelical Christians, even if they are out of step with public opinion. Same-sex marriage has become widely accepted by members of both parties, and polls show that more than 70 percent of voters support it.

But they are unusual for high-profile figures in Washington, roles she and her husband are still acclimating to.

Her friends describe her as someone with a set of deeply held religious beliefs that guide her life — but also someone who is exceedingly polite to everyone she meets, regardless of their background or sexual orientation.

“People who don’t subscribe to those same beliefs vilify her for believing that,” said Amy Noles, a close friend and former neighbor. “Because you believe something doesn’t mean that you hate the person who does whatever it is you’ve spoken out against. You love the sinner and not the sin.”

The public performance of the Johnsons’ marital partnership has served as a way for Mike Johnson to model his own Christian family values throughout his career, from his start as an attorney representing socially conservative causes to his rise in the Louisiana State House to Congress, where he is now second in line to the presidency.

For decades, the Johnsons haven’t just been a married couple; they have acted as self-appointed spokespeople for heterosexual marriage, which they believe forms the backbone of a functional society.

They have a covenant marriage, a kind of legally binding union that is more difficult to dissolve. Divorce is allowed only under certain circumstances including adultery, abandonment, physical or substance abuse, or the commission of a felony. Kelly Johnson, in a 2005 interview with Diane Sawyer, referred to any other form of marriage as “marriage lite.”

In a page on her counseling website, which she deleted days after her husband was elected speaker last month, Kelly Johnson said she believed any form of sexual activity outside of marriage, including “adultery, fornication, homosexuality, bisexual conduct, bestiality, incest, pornography or any attempt to change one’s sex, or disagreement with one’s biological sex, is sinful and offensive to God.” All employees of her company were required to abide by and agree to the statement, according to the operating agreement.

Kelly Johnson took down her site because she felt the statement had been misinterpreted and become the subject of scorn, according to a person familiar with her thinking who described it on the condition of anonymity.

Kelly Johnson declined to comment for this article.

Nancy Victory, a longtime friend whose husband served as a judge on the Louisiana State Supreme Court for two decades, said Kelly Johnson had strongly held beliefs against same-sex marriage and abortion — and she was proud of her friend.

“In this country, we have a right to have our own beliefs — and they do, too,” Victory said of the Johnsons. “They are central to their identity.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Omar draws prominent primary challenger

MINNEAPOLIS — Representative Ilhan Omar got a prominent Democratic primary challenger Sunday when former Minneapolis city council member Don Samuels announced he’ll try once again to unseat her after coming close in 2022.

Omar, a charter member of “the squad” of progressive House Democrats, won reelection twice despite making comments in her first term that were widely criticized for invoking antisemitic tropes and suggesting Jewish Americans have divided loyalties. But Omar — a Somali American and Muslim — has come under renewed fire for condemning the Israeli government’s handling of its war against Hamas.

“Our congresswoman has a predilection to divisiveness and conflict,” Samuels said in an interview ahead of his official announcement Sunday morning on WCCO Radio.

The Jamaican-born Samuels still maintains that his narrow primary loss in 2022 showed Omar was beatable and that he could have won if they had competed later in the general election, where Omar won 74 percent of the vote over a little-known Republican.

The big issue in 2022 was the future of policing in the city where George Floyd was murdered in 2020 by a former Minneapolis police officer, which touched off protests around the world and riots in Minnesota. Omar was among the progressives who slammed then-president Obama for criticizing the “defund the police” movement as just a “snappy slogan.”

“It’s not a slogan but a policy demand,” she posted on Twitter, now known as X.

In contrast, the centrist Samuels helped lead the opposition that defeated a proposal on the city ballot in 2021 that arose from the “defund” movement and would have replaced the police force with a revamped public safety agency. Samuels thinks safety will be a top issue again.

“The long tails of the George Floyd and COVID issues continue, with empty storefronts and empty strip malls because people don’t want to invest anymore. They don’t think it’s safe,” Samuels said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS