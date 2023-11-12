Who is Mike Johnson? Don’t expect any answers from him.

Just don’t expect Johnson to offer honest answers to any of them.

His unanimous election by his party’s members allowed House business, kept on ice for three weeks by Republican chaos, to resume. But there are still serious questions about the man who now sits second in line to the presidency.

When Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana suddenly emerged last month as the fourth Republican tapped to replace ousted Representative Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, there seemed to be a nationwide head scratch: “Who is Mike Johnson?”

It was very telling that at Johnson’s first press conference as House speaker, he refused to address the one thing that was already known about him: He’s a Donald Trump-loving 2020 election denialist. In a New York Times article about the 139 Republicans who “legitimized” stolen-election lies and voted against certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory over Trump, Johnson was called “the most important architect of the Electoral College objections” raised on Jan. 6, 2021.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

But when Rachel Scott, an ABC news reporter, asked Johnson about helping to “lead efforts to overturn the 2020 election results,” she was heckled and booed by the phalanx of Republicans standing behind Johnson. Representative Virginia Foxx of Virginia even yelled “Shut up! Shut up!” With a slight smile, Johnson simply said, “Next question.”

Advertisement

That’s been Johnson’s tactic since he won the speaker’s gavel. Ask him anything he doesn’t want to answer and he deflects, moves the conversation to another topic, or projects the facade of a man much too humble to spend time talking about himself. He behaves as if he was a blank slate prior to landing one of the most powerful positions in American politics.

To keep up this act, Johnson has been scrubbing from the internet and social media any videos and podcasts that underscore what he really is — a conspiracy-spewing extremist and Christian nationalist who has called for a “biblically sanctioned government” and argues that America “began as a Christian nation.”

Advertisement

Fortunately, internet sleuths keep unearthing what Johnson is trying to bury.

Three years after he was elected to Congress in 2016, Johnson and his wife, Kelly, a self-described “Christian counselor,” hosted a seminar called “Answers for Our Times: Government, Culture, and Christianity,” which had the stated goal of “trying to keep God in government.” It was organized by Onward Christian Education Services, Inc., which is owned by Kelly Johnson — and groups homosexuality with incest and bestiality among acts it deems as “sinful and offensive to God.”

Both the website for Kelly Johnson’s business and video from the couple’s Christian nationalist seminar are no longer available.

First as an attorney for the right-wing group Alliance Defending Freedom and now as a congressman, Johnson is steadfastly anti-LGBTQ and anti-reproductive rights, including access to contraception. But he doesn’t want to talk about that anymore.

During a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity last month, Johnson said, “I am a Bible-believing Christian — someone asked me today . . . people are curious, ‘What does Mike Johnson think about any issue under the sun?’ I said, ‘Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it, that’s my worldview — that’s what I believe.’”

Advertisement

Of course, the Bible says nothing about birth control — or, for that matter, democracy, which probably explains Johnson’s tepid (at best) feelings about this nation’s founding principles. For Johnson, who believes the Bible is the “owner’s manual” for “how things are supposed to operate,” a democracy designed by men instead of ordained by God is antithetical to the theocratic Christian fundamentalism that informs his personal and political life.

None of this covers Johnson’s admission last year that he and his son use software to monitor whether either of them is watching online porn. Or that Johnson and his wife “took custody” of a Black teenager when Johnson was in his 20s and raised him as a son — though on his official website he does not appear in family photos with Johnson’s wife and their four biological children. Plus there’s that whole weirdness around Johnson reporting zero assets and no bank accounts in his most recent annual financial disclosure.

Like the nonsense that the media lapped up when white supremacists tried to rebrand themselves as “alt-right” — same hate but in suits instead of hoods — Johnson is being portrayed as a soft-spoken conservative. But his views are just as extremist and dangerous as those espoused by his party’s biggest bloviators. No matter how deferential Johnson may seem, he remains intent on destroying people’s rights and overthrowing democracy.





Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.