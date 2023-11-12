Abel Kipchumba, Fotyen Tesfaye win BAA Half Marathon

Kenya’s Abel Kipchumba and Ethiopia’s Fotyen Tesfaye won the men’s and women’s open divisions at the Boston Athletic Association Half Marathon on Sunday.

Kipchumba, who boasted the fastest personal-best time entering the race, finished 23 seconds ahead of Patrick Tiernan, winning the men’s division in 1 hour, 1 minute, and 32 seconds. Kipchumba averaged 4:53 per mile.

Tesfaye, who won the 2023 Peachtree Road Race in July, finished 13 seconds ahead of fellow Ethiopian Senbere Teferi. Tesfaye’s time was 1:08:46, with an average mile split of 5:15.