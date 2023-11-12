Abel Kipchumba, Fotyen Tesfaye win BAA Half Marathon

Kenya’s Abel Kipchumba and Ethiopia’s Fotyen Tesfaye won the men’s and women’s open divisions at the Boston Athletic Association Half Marathon on Sunday.
Kipchumba, who boasted the fastest personal-best time entering the race, finished 23 seconds ahead of Patrick Tiernan, winning the men’s division in 1 hour, 1 minute, and 32 seconds. Kipchumba averaged 4:53 per mile.
Tesfaye, who won the 2023 Peachtree Road Race in July, finished 13 seconds ahead of fellow Ethiopian Senbere Teferi. Tesfaye’s time was 1:08:46, with an average mile split of 5:15.
American half-marathon record holder Keira D’Amato was fourth in the women’s division in 1:09:12 while Sam Chelanga was the top American male, finishing seventh overall in 1:02:49. Both runners posted course-record times for an American runner.
The previous records were held by Molly Huddle (2014) and Jeffrey Eggleston (2013).
The men’s and women’s open division winners each receive $12,000.
More than 8,000 athletes registered for the race, which included divisions for para athletes, non-binary athletes, and wheelchair athletes. The race began and ended at White Stadium in Boston’s Franklin Park.
The event was the last of three events in the BAA’s Distance Medley following the BAA 5K in April and the BAA 10K in June.