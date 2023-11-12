David Andrews speaks up for embattled Bill Belichick in wake of another difficult defeat

“I probably wouldn’t be sitting here if it wasn’t for him,” Andrews said of Bill Belichick. “Not many people wanted me when I came out [of college] except for Bill, he was the only coach that came and worked me out. I have a lot of confidence in him, I’ve had a lot of success, I believe in what he says, what he does, because I know it’s helped me out in my career and turned me into a better football player. Never thought a kid from Georgia would be sitting in Germany playing in an NFL game. Coach gave me an opportunity when that’s all I wanted.”

After a rough loss in Germany dropped the Patriots to 2-8 , New England center and captain David Andrews gave his embattled coach a vote of confidence.

Andrews gave a familiar answer on the Patriots’ offensive struggles after they only put up 6 points against the Colts in Frankfurt.

“Just got to finish,” Andrews said. “Everybody’s got to do a better job, we’ve all got to do a better job. Look, it’s been the same thing ... we had opportunities, we just have to do a better job finishing, few opportunities down there in the red zone and at the end. It’s never one play, it’s never one situation, there’s 60-something plays or whatever it was in the game, and it’s a culmination, it’s never just one play. There’s things you can do better on every one.”

Andrews called Sunday’s game abroad a “great atmosphere” and a “cool experience” but the disappointment brings the Patriots to new lows with a third straight loss.

“I think you handle it just like you handle it when you’re having success,” Andrews said. “I think if you’re having success and you get lackadaisical and you lose focus, that’s a recipe for disaster. I think when you’re not having success, as a leader, you can’t switch up or change, you can’t be good if its good or bad if its bad, you have to be constant every day.”

