Bill Belichick is noncommittal about Mac Jones’s future — and his own — after loss to Colts

That was Belichick’s longest answer of the afternoon. Asked about the future of quarterback Mac Jones, Belichick said the Patriots would “worry about next week next week. Game just finished like a half hour ago.”

“Obviously a disappointing game,” Belichick said. “Similar theme that we’ve had to other games this year, too many missed opportunities in all three phases of the game. Just got to play better situational football and take advantage of the opportunities we get, just didn’t do a good enough job today.”

As Bill Belichick’s seat continues to heat up, the struggling Patriots coach kept his postgame remarks typically brief following Sunday’s 10-6 loss to the Colts.

Does he still have faith in Jones?

“I have faith in all our players,” Belichick said.

Belichick was asked about Robert Kraft’s pregame comments on his disappointment with how the season has gone thus far, and whether Kraft had expressed those sentiments to the coach. Belichick was tight-lipped as usual.

“I think we all feel that way,” he said. “I think we’re all disappointed in the season.”

One of the game’s strangest plays came when the Patriots went for an all-out approach on a punt block with no returner back, leading to a punt netting nearly 70 yards and pinning New England deep when it had a chance at strong field position, which wasn’t exactly how the Patriots drew it up.

“Not exactly, but, he hit a good ball,” Belichick said. “There were a couple options on the play, but the punter ended up hitting a good ball.”

Belichick was also asked about how much the talk about his job security bothers him, drawing one of his shortest answers of the day.

“Yeah, I just do the best I can every day.”

The only real positive Belichick was willing to highlight was the atmosphere on an unusual day in Germany.

“Yeah it was good, good energy in the stadium,” Belichick said. “They were into it. Good day.”

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.