Bruins give props to the pesky yet effective Brendan Gallagher — the Canadiens’ version of Brad Marchand

The 5-foot-9-inch, 183-pound Gallagher specializes in getting to the dirty areas and getting under people’s skin. Missions accomplished against the Bruins, much to the delight of Bell Centre denizens.

Brendan Gallagher , the Canadiens’ tiny terror, was up to his aggravating ways Saturday night, helping his Habs beat the Bruins, 3-2, in overtime.

The right wing is the type of player revered by his teammates and their faithful and reviled by opponents and their loyalists. Think Danny Ainge. Or perhaps more appropriate, Brad Marchand.

If the 12-year veteran wore black and gold instead of bleu, blanc, et rouge, Bruins fans would don his sweater in droves.

Advertisement

Fresh and healthy after three injury-plagued seasons, Gallagher was in the thick of it all as Montreal snapped its 10-game skid against Boston.

For his first act, Gallagher gave the Canadiens their first lead, capping a wild first minute of the third period in which the hosts erased a 1-0 lead.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Parked in front of the net behind the defense and in Jeremy Swayman’s lap, Gallagher tipped a Kaiden Guhle shot from the blue line and in one motion dove for the puck and belted it into the net for a 2-1 advantage.

For his encore, Gallagher crashed Swayman’s net yet again, this time after Marchand’s equalizer with 7:02 left. It was a two-fold mission: try to curb Boston’s momentum and regain the lead.

Gallagher got the Bruins blood boiling with his tussle with Swayman, even ripping the goalie’s mask off during an exchange of unpleasantries. It also got his teammates’ ire up and they went on to secure the win on Guhle’s strike.

The Bruins (11-1-2) couldn’t help but be frustrated — and impressed — by Gallagher’s drive.

“He’s a player that, I think, is a valuable player, and anybody that is at the top of the blue paint all the time finds ways to score goals,” said Boston boss Jim Montgomery. “He’s got a lot of goals in this league, and he scores them the same way.”

Advertisement

Marchand, who was booed every time he touched the puck Saturday night (Canadiens fans’ acknowledgement that they both loathe and fear the Boston captain), had high praise for Gallagher’s game.

“I respect every guy that competes hard and he’s the type of guy that you win with and he’s the kind of guy that you want on your team when you’re in the playoffs and is willing to give it all on the ice,” said Marchand, who’s listed at the same height and seven pounds lighter. “So, I do really respect those guys a lot because those are the guys that you want for your team when you’re fighting for a Cup. He’s made a great career for himself in front of the net, and the way that he battles and competes out there, he’s going to bring it every night and kind of leads the way for their team in that department. So, I do respect him, the way he plays and guys play like that.”

Gallagher, who is perfectly fine with playing the role of the villain, is an alternate captain and guiding force for the young Canadiens.

He’d also be a perfect fit for a club looking for some veteran sandpaper and scoring punch at or around the trade deadline.

Advertisement

McAvoy lauds new partner Lohrei

Prior to the game Montgomery described Charlie McAvoy as a horse on the blue line and it proved to be a prophetic description as the returning defenseman played a team-high 26:44.

Playing in his first game in 11 days because of his well-documented suspension, McAvoy assisted on both Boston goals while playing mostly with a new partner, rookie Mason Lohrei.

“I thought we were good. I thought our breakouts were good. Hell, we scored on the first shift,” said McAvoy. “... He’s fun to play with. We’re only going to get better. His sky’s the limit. His ceiling is extremely high, and I think he’s going to be an exceptional hockey player. He already is very good. So, we’re going to keep getting better. The times I have to play with him, I want to do everything I can to make his life easy.”

Montgomery praises the defense

Lohrei was one of three Boston rookies (along with forwards Matt Poitras and Johnny Beecher) playing at the Bell Centre for the first time, and Montgomery was blunt in his assessment of the pups. “Well, I know that I didn’t like their games, but I didn’t like the games of a lot of people … first line, fourth line,” the coach said. “I thought our D pairings were good. I thought our D in general held us above water because [the Canadiens] were getting a lot of odd-man rushes against, and of course Swayman [saved us].” ... The Bruins were off ice Sunday and will practice at Warrior Ice Arena Monday before traveling to Western New York for Tuesday’s game with the Sabres.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.