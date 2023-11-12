Colin Stesney makes ‘best save of my life’ as Winchester boys’ soccer edges Belmont in D1 quarterfinal

In the 73rd minute of Sunday’s tense Division 1 boys soccer quarterfinal, Winchester led Middlesex League rival Belmont by a goal as the visitors pressed for an equalizer to keep their magical postseason run alive.

Winchester's Quinn Murray (r) looks for an opening as Belmont's Sachil Kenkre closes in during Sunday's Division 1 boys' soccer quarterfinal game at Knowlton Stadium in Winchester.

When a cross inside the box was headed toward the upper left corner of the net, Stesney rose to the occasion and saved the day.

The senior captain spiraled in the air, stuck his right hand out, and punched the shot attempt away for a spectacular save that sealed the 1-0 win that sent 11th-seeded Winchester into a state semifinal matchup with second-seeded Needham.

“That’s probably the best save of my life,” said Stesney. “I saw him head it. I moved my feet, jumped up, and got a hand on it.

“This means a lot. We put a lot of work in this year to be where we are and we’re excited for Needham.”

Winchester, which hasn’t allowed a goal all postseason, advances to its first semifinal since capturing the 2019 Division 2 state title.

To get there, the Red & Black (16-1-2) received all they could handle from 30th-seeded Belmont, which made an emotional and upset-filled run highlighted by wins over third-seeded Acton-Boxborough and Natick.

Sunday’s match was an even duel until the hosts broke through in the 57th minute. Following a halftime adjustment to play out wide, midfielder Sina Hendriks flipped a pass over the defense. Captain Quinn Murray converged from the right side, gathered the feed, and deposited a shot into the bottom right corner for the lone goal.

“The goal was a fantastic combination play to get behind and it was a class finish by Quinn,” said Winchester coach Vinnie Musto. “Belmont made it hard for us; hats off to them. I thought they did a great job disrupting our game plan. But we made an adjustment and started shifting wider.”

Like they did in the penalty kick win over Natick, Belmont (13-6-4) battled back and nearly tied it in the 64th minute. The Marauders sent a shot on net that was caught by Stesney. However, Stesney stumbled backward and it appeared the ball crossed the goal line. But the officials blew the whistle for illegal contact, waving off the potential tying goal.

Belmont’s best chance came on Stesney’s megasave. And after that, the Marauders were unable to muster another clean shot on net, as Winchester beat its rivals for the third time this season.

“Sometimes it takes a little stroke of luck and we didn’t have it today,” said Belmont coach Niman Kenkre, whose son Sachil paced the Marauders in the midfield. “Their goalie made an amazing save. It’s really painful for us to get this close to the Final Four, but I think the boys can be really proud of what they did all season.”

Weymouth 2, Ludlow 1 — For the second year in a row, there was not much difference between these two squads. Last year, Weymouth needed overtime to win in Ludlow.

A year later and playing at home, the No. 5 seed Wildcats were on the defensive for much of the contest but found a way to prevail. Senior Bruno DeSouza took advantage of a defensive mistake by pouncing on a header intended for the keeper and slotted home the winning goal in the 53rd minute in this Division 1 quarterfinal.

The 20th-seeded Lions (17-2-2), who had already hit the crossbar earlier in the second half, pressed for the tying goal. In the final five minutes, a pair of Enzo Botta bids and one from James Dias were all narrowly off-frame, and Thomas Wadas had a blistering bid from the top left corner of the box that just missed the top corner in the final 30 seconds of play.

The key thing about those chances, however, is that they were all from distance.

“[The defense and goalkeeping] has been our strength since the second half of the season,” said Weymouth coach Bill McEachern. “The guys have been locked in, and whenever we’ve let somebody through, Bo Carley has come up big for us — and he did that again tonight.”

The Lions, who already won road games at Framingham and St. John’s Prep, were ahead in the opening minute on a goal from Christopher Goncalves, only to have Cam Walty equalize just five minutes later.

“That first goal was a real wakeup call for us, but we came back,” said Carley, who made his best save of the game midway through the first half, denying a Botta header that was destined for the top right corner. “Cam Walty had an incredible goal and for the rest of the game we were turned on.”

DeSouza nearly gave Weymouth (15-3-4) some insurance in the 71st minute with a spectacular bicycle kick attempt off a cross from the right side, but it sailed narrowly wide.

The Wildcats will face top-seeded and unbeaten Concord-Carlisle in the semifinals on Wednesday (Manning Field, Lynn; 6:30 p.m.) for a spot in the state final.

Keith Pearson reported from Weymouth.