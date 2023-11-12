EMass football: 7 TDs? 427 yards? ... Tabor’s Hugo Djeumeni headlines Players of the Week.

Dave Chiavegato, Xaverian — The sophomore free safety snared an interception to set up Henry Hasselbeck’s go-ahead touchdown rush, and preserved the lead with a pass breakup in the end zone on fourth down, allowing the Hawks to escape with a 21-20 quarterfinal win over Springfield Central.

Tabor junior Hugo Djeumeni (5) was immense in an Independent School League win over Brooks.

James Curry, Braintree — Playing through an elbow injury, the junior ran 25 times for 288 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-7 non-playoff win over New Bedford, setting new program records with 1,521 yards and 21 touchdowns this season.

Jesse Gagliardi, Natick — The sophomore completed 11 of 17 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns, and added 68 rushing yards in a 42-20 non-playoff win over Franklin.

Advertisement

Tate Hoffmeister, Needham — The Rockets dictated tempo in a 42-24 quarterfinal win over Methuen with their senior carrying 25 times for 126 yards and three touchdowns.

Brian McSweeney, Andover — The 6-foot-1, 204-pound senior keyed Andover’s defense with 14 tackles, including two for loss, and a key pass breakup in a 26-14 quarterfinal win over Weymouth. The Bentley-bound linebacker leads the Golden Warriors with 104 tackles.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Division 2

Eric Lovell, Barnstable — The senior playmaker gave the Red Hawks a late lead with a 41-yard touchdown reception, then made a game-sealing interception to clinch a 13-9 quarterfinal victory at Peabody.

Tor Maas, Marshfield — The junior quarterback tossed three touchdown passes and added another rushing score to lift the Rams to a 51-24 quarterfinal win over Bishop Feehan.

Tommy McLeish, King Philip — The senior signal-caller rushed for a touchdown and threw for another to help the Warriors run past Winchester, 31-3, in a quarterfinal.

Chris Sanchez and Lasean Sharp, Catholic Memorial — Sanchez, a sophomore, rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns, while junior Sharp added 62 rushing yards and a pair of TDs in a 42-21 win over Wellesley in a quarterfinal.

Advertisement

Mike Galligan, North Quincy — The junior QB threw for 150 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing TD in a 42-21 non-playoff win over Plymouth North.

Division 3

Connor Curtis, Mansfield — The senior QB churned out 282 yards of offense, with 35 rushing and a score along with 247 through the air and two touchdown passes, including a 55-yard connection with Brandon Jackman with 54 seconds remaining to briefly put the Hornets in front of Walpole before falling 39-31 in the quarterfinals.

Noah Mackenzie, Walpole —– The junior quarterback accounted for 379 yards of offense, with 118 rushing and two scores and 261 more through the air with two more scores, including the winning 11-yard strike to Jamal Abdal-Khallaq with 14 seconds remaining to stun Mansfield.

Thomas Sousa, Milford — The junior tight end hauled in four passes for 113 yards from Jack Buckley, including a 39-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter of a 24-17 Scarlet Hawks’ win over North Attleborough.

Griffin White, Milton — A starter on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Wildcats, the senior was a stalwart on each front with two fumble recoveries and helpful along an offensive line that produced two 100-yard rushers (Nathan Ehui, Luke Hartford) in a 28-7 takedown of Dartmouth.

Division 4

Jackson Belsan and Lawson Foley, Scituate — Belsan, a senior, finished 17-for-23 passing for 360 yards and four touchdowns, including two to junior Foley – who racked up five catches for 205 yards and added an interception on defense – as the Sailors outlasted Holliston, 27-24.

Advertisement

Rob Heppenstall, Duxbury — The senior defensive back intercepted two passes, spearheading a 31-0 victory over Somerset Berkley that coach Matt Landolfi called “one of the best defensive performances” he’s seen in a long time.

Hunter Johnson, Tewksbury — A week after exploding for three touchdowns against Canton, the senior kept it rolling with 125 rushing yards, a TD on the ground and a TD in the air as the Redmen held on against Burlington, 28-21.

Division 5

Ben Angelini, Foxborough — The junior accounted for both Warrior touchdowns (6 and 20 yards) in the first half, gaining the advantage in a 37-0 quarterfinal win over Newburyport.

Brandon Errico, Hanover — The sophomore scored on a 23-yard rush and an 11-yard reception in the first quarter of a 31-0 quarterfinal victory over Bishop Stang.

Nick Hasapidis, Medfield — The senior tossed three TD passes, lifting the Warriors to a 26-21 non-playoff victory over Dighton-Rehoboth.

Sid Tildsley, Shawsheen — The junior passed for two touchdowns and rushed for a pair of scores, racking up 204 total yards in a 28-8 win over Old Rochester to reach the semifinals.

Division 6

Ty Bakerc, Stoneham — The senior linebacker recorded 10 tackles, a sack and an interception as the 15th-seeded Spartans (6-4) earned a spot in the semifinals with a 26-20 win in Bellingham.

Nick Cappuccio, Winthrop — The junior rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries as the Vikings (6-4) ran for 435 yards in a 39-22 win over North Reading.

Advertisement

Justin Marques, Fairhaven — The junior chipped away at the defense of top-seeded Norwell all night long and finished with 125 yards and three touchdowns – increasing his season total to 27 – as the eighth-seeded Blue Devils (9-1) picked up a 28-14 victory Friday night.

Albert Pujols, Salem — The senior safety had four interceptions, the first of which he returned 65 yards to open the scoring, as the third-seeded Witches (8-2) blasted Cardinal Spellman 55-0 in the quarterfinals.

Division 7

Liam Appleton, Cohasset — How about a rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown, and a pick-six for the senior running back/linebacker, who led his second-seeded Skippers to the 35-8 victory over Mashpee.

Aiden Donovan and Max Sanchez, Amesbury — Senior guard Donovan anchored the offensive line, helping Sanchez spring free for some of his longer touchdown runs. At outside linebacker, Donovan recorded 10 tackles as the No. 6 Red Hawks upset third-seeded West Bridgewater 34-18. Sanchez had 13 carries for 191 yards and 3 TDs, and added an 18-yard reception.

Division 8

Ty Lennox and Nate Helms, Carver — In a 49-27 quarterfinal win over KIPP, senior Lennox was 22-of-31 passing for 351 yards and five touchdowns, three of them to sophomore Helms, who finished with 65 receiving yards.

Treyvon Fields, Cathedral — The senior threw for two touchdowns and 118 yards in a 16-12 quarterfinal win against No. 12 Bourne.

Will Hollaran, Wareham — Rushing for a score and passing for another, the senior played a pivotal role in the Vikings’ 24-12 non-playoff win against Seekonk.

Advertisement

Colin Monahan, Old Colony — The junior ran 50 yards and touchdowns of 1 and 4 yards for the 8-2 Cougars in a 24-14 quarterfinals loss at Hoosac Valley.

Preps

Greg Canning, Rivers –– The senior from Fitchburg scampered for four touchdowns in a convincing 42-7 ISL-9 victory against Roxbury Latin.

Quinn Carver, Dexter Southfield –– A senior committed to Bates, he rumbled for 229 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries as the Shields picked up a 41-13 Evergreen win over Pingree, their first win on the Farm.

Hugo Djeumeni, Tabor –– The junior from Ottawa turned in an exceptional performance in a 53-20 ISL-9 victory over Brooks, churning out an eye-popping 427 yards and seven touchdowns on 25 carries.

Ty Fein, Middlesex –– The senior quarterback, tossed three touchdown passes and powered in for a 1-yard score as the Zebras downed St. George’s, 28-14, in ISL-9 action.

Bo MacCormack, BB&N — The junior opened Saturday’s matchup at Lawrence Academy with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and finished with 150 rushing yards and two more scores in a 52-21 ISL-7 win.

.

Tyler Foy, Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Cam Kerry, Jake Levin, Keith Pearson, Jackson Tolliver, and AJ Traub contributed.